IPL 2018, DD vs RR: Rishabh Pant earns Orange Cap after belligerent innings

Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Rishabh Pant moved to the top spot of the Orange Cap table in Delhi Daredevils' match against Rajasthan Royals. He scored 69 off 29 balls and took his season's tally to 375 runs.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 2, 2018 11:43:05 pm
IPL 2018, Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant DD, Rishabh Pant Delhi Daredevils, Rishabh Pant runs, Rishabh Pant batting, sports news, IPL news, cricket, Indian Express Rishabh Pant scored 69 off 29 against RR. (Source: BCCI)
Delhi Daredevils’ Rishabh Pant attained the orange cap on Wednesday after he scored 69 off 29 balls against Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi. In a rain-curtailed match, Delhi Daredevils were invited to bat first and they lost Colin Munro early but Prithvi Shaw and captain Shreyas Iyer held their nerves and took on the Royals bowling attack. The two compiled a partnership of 74 runs for the second wicket in 6.4 overs before Shaw gave a simple catch to Shreyas Gopal off his own bowling. The DD opener was dismissed for 47 off 25 that included four sixes and four boundaries.

But the real drama began after Shaw’s departure when Rishabh Pant along with Iyer hammered the Rajasthan bowling all around the park. The left-right batting duo put on 92 runs for the third wicket before the skipper was undone by Jaydev Unadkat for 50. Pant was then dismissed in the same over for 69 but he dominated the RR bowling during his knock. He smashed five maximums and 7 boundaries during his innings.

 

 

Pant moved to top spot in the tally of highest run-getters in this 11th edition of the Indian Premier League in this match. He has now scored 375 runs in 9 matches, averaging 41.66. He surpassed Ambati Rayudu who is now placed at number two with 370 runs in 8 matches and is followed by Virat Kohli at 3 with 349 runs in 8 appearances.

