IPL 2018, DD vs RCB: We are not dead yet, we believe we can beat anyone, says AB de Villiers

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore had a terrible campaign in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. After their 5-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous encounter, RCB have slipped down to the 7th position in the table, with just 3 wins in 10 games, and are at a position where they need to win all their match to somehow script a historic comeback in the tournament. But in spite of the odds, RCB batsman AB de Villiers believes that the side can still make it through Playoffs.

Writing in a column on Times of India, The 34-year old further said that his side have let themselves down. “We have assembled a strong squad and we have played well at times and yet, in crucial moments, usually in the closing overs with both bat and ball, we have let ourselves down badly, won only three matches out of 10 and now find ourselves on the brink of elimination.”

But the right-handed batsman went on to add that RCB are not dead yet and can still find a way to get back. “And yet, and yet … we’re not dead yet. There is no doubt that we need to win all four of our four remaining league matches — against DD at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday, against KXIP in Indore on Monday, then at home to SRH on Thursday and, finally, against RR at Jaipur on Saturday 19 May,” he said.

He further added that the players in the franchise continue to believe that they can beat any team. “We know we have let people down, yet we know we retain a chance of sneaking into the knockout phase, and we still believe we can beat anyone,” he said.

RCB will face DD at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

