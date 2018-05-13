IPL 2018, DD vs RCB: We are making mistakes in death overs, says Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB defeated DD by 5 wickets in Delhi. (Source: BCCI) RCB defeated DD by 5 wickets in Delhi. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore kept their hopes alive in IPL 2018 as they defeated Delhi Daredevils by 5 wickets on Saturday at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. RCB’s biggest problem throughout the season has been their bowling department which has failed to contain the run rate in the depth overs. On Saturday as well, RCB gave away a lot of runs in the final overs with Abhishek Sharma blasting 46 runs in 19 balls to take DD’s total to 186. Addressing the issue at the post-match press conference, RCb leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal admitted that RCB have made mistakes in the death overs.

“When you play for India, they are all our best bowlers. You take Bhuvi pa (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) or Jasprit (Bumrah), they are death overs specialists. Here youngsters may be playing for the first time. There will be big crowds and they might be feeling the pressure. We’re making mistakes in the death overs, but we’ll gradually improve,” the 27-year old said.

Talking about his own bowling, the leg-spinner insisted that he might not have picked up more wickets in this edition but has not conceded runs as well. “If I am not getting wickets, then I am also giving away fewer runs. That means, this year the batsmen are not attacking me that much; though they have seen me more now, videos and all,” he said.

Chahal also addressed his selection in the team for the tour to England and said that he will continue to improve before the start of the series.

“Just like they (England) have videos of our games, we also have theirs. And before England, we are going to Ireland. The weather is expected to be the same as in England. I have a month left after IPL. I will go to NCA for training. There I will have a chat with my coach, Hirwani Sir (ex-India leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani, the spin coach). He has also played earlier in the UK. So, I will ask him about the weather. And our A team will go first, and I have a lot of friends and will find out from them how helpful the pitches are and how the bounce is,” he said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will now play Kings XI Punjab at Holkar Stadium on Monday while Delhi Daredevils will be up against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

