IPL 2018, DD vs RCB: Virat Kohli unwell ahead of vital clash in Kotla

At the bottom of the IPL pyramid, Royal Challengers will take on Delhi Daredevils in Match 45 on Saturday (May 12). This match of the wooden spooners bears importance for RCB who need to win all their remaining matches to keep thin hopes of making the playoffs alive even as Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Roders are contenders to take the fourth and final spot. With three wins from 10 matches, RCB have just 6 points with chances of going forward looking extremely bleak but they would like to stay mathematically in it. For the hosts, there is nothing to play for as far as the competition is concerned but they would be playing for pride in their remaining three matches.

RCB may just have a different captain on the day with Virat Kohli reportedly unwell ahead of his return to Delhi. He missed the practice session on the eve of the match and should Kohli miss the game, AB de Villiers is the likely candidate to step in and take over the leadership duty.

Earlier in the week, Kohli hosted his RCB teammates at his Spanish cuisine restaurant in Nueva in the capital. AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj and bowling coach Ashish Nehra were at the dinner party.

Earlier when in Hyderabad to face Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kohli and some members of the team visited Mohammed Siraj’s house in the city to enjoy biryani and local deliacies.

