Delhi Daredevils lack consistency, fan following at home

Fans in Delhi cheer for RCB and Virat Kohli during their encounter against DD. (Source: BCCI) Fans in Delhi cheer for RCB and Virat Kohli during their encounter against DD. (Source: BCCI)

Loud cheers and rousing reception from the crowd are regular scenes when someone like MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli or AB de Villiers walk out in the middle. But you don’t generally get to see home crowd cheering for away team when the hosts lose wickets and especially in the first six overs. Saturday’s (May 12) encounter between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL saw something similar.

RCB’s Chahal cleaned up DD’s Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy in his first two overs at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium and the spectators lauded the leg spinner’s wicket as if it was an away game for DD and not Bangalore.

Delhi Daredevils certainly have lacked this fan following and edge that is provided by home support. This maybe due to their inconsistent perfromances over the years or not having a player in the side of a stature that is equal to Dhoni, Virat or even AB de Villiers. Back a big player and the team follows, but that has not been the case.

Sanjay, a local jersey seller outside the stadium, said his business gets a boom when the visiting team are RCB, Chennai Super Kings or Mumbai Indians. “Aj to acha kam hua, ekdum sare jersey bech diye kyunki RCB ka match hai (With RCB playing the game, it was easy task for us to sell off the jerseys). Whenever RCB, CSK or MI come to Delhi for the matches, our business picks up,” he added. He said all this while turning down potential buyers looking to buy the red jersey of RCB while suggestions of taking home the DD shirt didn’t most fans’ interest.

DD has failed to create a loyal fan group. Their support depends upon the team they are facing. For instance, in their match against RCB, the spectators cheered for Kohli and De Villiers’ half-century more than the RCB captain’s dismissal. The only player who really attracted the crowd towards himself was Rishabh Pant. His 61 off 34 provided a platform to Daredevils to set up a good total on the board which they eventually did after debutant Abhishek Sharma chipped in with a quick-fire 46 off 19. The hosts later lost the game after Kohli and De Villiers showed their class and the reason why they are the best while chasing.

Even the RCB skipper Kohli was surprised with the kind of support he got from the Delhi crowd. “Surprising to see so much support for us in Delhi,” Kohli said after the match.

Delhi Daredevils have got ample time for themselves to think where they went wrong in this edition and where they have gone wrong in past decade. DD have been eliminated from the race to play-offs while RCB are still in contention.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd