IPL 2018: It’s an honour for me to bat with AB de Villiers, says Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore romped home to a comfortable five-wicket victory against a beleaguered Delhi Daredevils at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday to keep their playoffs alive. With their backs to the wall, RCB needed their big guns to deliver the goods and on the day when it mattered most, two of their best batsmen- Virat and AB De Villiers rose up to the challenge. Chasing a stiff target of 182, RCB had a nervous start but once the duo of Kohli and De Villiers settled in the middle it was only a matter of time before they reached the finishing line. De Villiers, who had been off-color since his return from illness took time to settle down while Kohli launched a scathing attack on the bowlers. However, with the departure of his skipper, ABD shouldered the responsibility to guide his team home. Incidentally, this was RCB’s sixth successive win against DD at Kotla.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said, “The table is wide open. It is the right time to get a win for us. It was a great feeling playing in front of a big crowd. Surprising to see so much support for us in Delhi. Again not a clinical show with the ball. We should have restricted them to maximum 160, but they played really well. At this stage of the tournament, maybe we will prefer bowling first because the batsmen can take more responsibility and chase down every total.”

“We understand teams don’t want to let us win now. Ask the opposition team to get the runs and tell them we are coming after it. That’s what works for our team and it really motivates us. I wasn’t happy with the way we finished with the ball, but AB told me in the innings break that we can do this and that is what helped me get into the zone and then I let my instincts take over. It’s an honour for me to bat with AB. We were looking to finish it with a few more overs to spare to help the net run rate, but the two points are very important, Kohli signed off by saying.

