IPL 2018, DD vs RCB: Homeboy Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers defeat Delhi Daredevils

Virat Kohli scored 70 runs in 40 balls against Delhi Daredevils at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli scored 70 runs in 40 balls against Delhi Daredevils at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Source: BCCI)

Rishabh Pant continues to impress

After a 34-ball 61 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday, Rishabh Pant’s tournament tally rose to 582 runs from 12 matches at a strike-rate of 179.62. The half-century here came on the heels of his 128 not out against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game. The 20-year-old has now hit 61 fours and 31 sixes in this year’s Indian Premier League.

On Saturday, Pant had to do some balancing act initially. Virat Kohli chose to field in a must-win game and started off with Yuzvendra Chahal. The leggie served up a double whammy, removing Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy. Pant came with the hosts under pressure at 16/2. Building a partnership became the need of the hour. At the same time, a good Powerplay was required. The left-hander put on 93 runs for the third wicket with his captain Shreyas Iyer, reaching his fifth fifty-plus score of the season in the process. Pant eventually fell prey to an outstanding catch from AB de Villiers at long-on.

Abhishek Sharma impressed on his IPL debut against RCB. (Source: BCCI) Abhishek Sharma impressed on his IPL debut against RCB. (Source: BCCI)

Daredevils handed IPL debuts to Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane and Junior Dala in this game. Sharma shone the brightest. A member of the India U-19 World Cup-winning squad, the kid laid into the RCB bowling towards the back end of the innings. A 22-run over against Tim Southee triggered a momentum switch in favour of DD. The home team finished at 181/4. Sharma remained unbeaten on 46 off 19 balls, boasting of a strike-rate of over 242.

The Nepalese delight

Nepalese bowler Sandeep Lamichhane got his IPL debut against RCB. (Source: BCCI) Nepalese bowler Sandeep Lamichhane got his IPL debut against RCB. (Source: BCCI)

Sandeep Lamichhane’s IPL debut earned a mention even from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Connecting through cricket…more power to people-to-people ties between India and Nepal,” tweeted the PMOIndia. On the field, it was an unforgettable moment for the 17-year-old, who became the first IPL player from Nepal. Lamichhane opened the bowling for DD, troubled Moeen Ali with his length before getting Parthiv Patel out leg before with a top-spinner. He returned with 1/25 from four overs.

The genius of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers remained unbeaten 72 to take RCB to 5-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils. (Source: BCCI) AB de Villiers remained unbeaten 72 to take RCB to 5-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils. (Source: BCCI)

Facing an imposing target, RCB lost both their openers inside three overs. The game had to be won to stay alive. Cometh the hour, cometh the greats. Kohli’s 40-ball 70 presented a picture postcard. A bottom hand flick for a six over wide long-on against Trent Boult felt like PlayStation batting. De Villiers took a little time to settle down before unleashing the heavy artillery. The two masters added 118 runs for the third wicket to slam the door shut on DD. De Villiers remained unbeaten on 72 off 37 balls. A lap sweep from wide outside the off stump against Boult had even Kohli gaping in awe. RCB won by five wickets, with an over to spare

Brief Scores: Delhi Daredevils: 181 for four in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 61, Abhishek Sharma 46 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/28) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore 187 for five in 19 overs (AB de Villiers 72 not out, Virat Kohli 70; Trent Boult 2/40) by five wickets.

Today’s matches: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai at Pune from 4 pm; Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at Mumbai from 8 pm.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd