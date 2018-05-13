IPL 2018, DD vs RCB: Have always loved batting with AB de Villiers, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers during RCB’s away clash against DD. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers during RCB’s away clash against DD. (Source: PTI)

In a do-or-die match for Royal Challengers Bangalore, skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers came to form as they bludgeoned 118 runs together to script a much-needed five-wicket victory for their side against Delhi Daredevils at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday. With the win, RCB managed to save themselves from elimination from the tournament and found a new lifeline. After the victory, Kohli credited his partner de Villiers for the win on the social media and said that he always enjoys batting with the South African international.

Sharing an image of himself with de Villiers in the middle on his official Instagram account, the 29-year old wrote, “Have always loved batting with this guy. Makes things simpler for the person at the other end.” The Bangalore captain further went on to add that it was a “special partnership” with de Villiers against DD. “Today was yet another special partnership. Glad to finish on a winning note,” he wrote.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli also spoke about his partnership with the 34-year-old and said that it is an honour for him to bat with de Villiers. “”It’s an honour for me to bat with AB. We were looking to finish it with a few more overs to spare to help the net run rate, but the two points are very important,” he said.

Chasing a huge total of 187, Kohli scored 70 runs in 40 balls at a strike rate of 175 with the help of 7 fours and 3 sixes. But he could not take his side to the win with Amit Mishra dismissing him, with Rishabh Pant taking an easy catch. De Villiers continued to bat on, though, and finished the match for the away side, as he remained unbeaten on 72 in 37 balls. He hammered 4 fours and 6 sixes in his innings, as RCB went on to earn much needed-2 points.

