IPL 2018, DD vs RCB: Happy with my debut performance in spite of loss, says Sandeep Lamichhane

On Saturday, the 17-year old spinner Sandeep Lamichhane created history as he became the first player from Nepal to play in the Indian Premier League. In his debut match for Delhi Daredevils against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the right-arm bowler impressed with his performance as he took the early wicket of Parthiv Patel, even though he could not tilt the match in his side’s favour. Speaking to reporters at the press conference, the off-spinner said that he was happy with his debut performance.

“It is not a good result for the team but I am happy with how I did on my debut. I have never opened the bowling in international cricket so it was exciting especially against a batting side like RCB. It is a big moment for me and Nepal,” Lamichhane, who gave away 25 runs and took one wicket in his four overs, said.

With the bowler having to wait for 11 games to finally get a chance to get his maiden cap from coach Ricky Ponting, the Nepalese international insisted that he was not frustrated and was able to learn a lot from the coaching staff. “Actually it has been a good one and a half months for me. I have learnt a lot. We have an exceptional coach (Ricky Ponting). I have been very lucky so far. This moment doesn’t come easily but I still have a long way to go,” he said.

Lamichanne further credited his mentor, former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke, and said that his presence helped him in building his career. “He (Clarke) has been in regular touch,” he said. He further went on to confirm his presence in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League.

Delhi Daredevils will next take on Chennai Super Kings at home ground on Friday.

