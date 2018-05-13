Follow Us:
Saturday, May 12, 2018
IPL 2018, DD vs RCB: A partnership like none other; Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers take Twitter by storm

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli's belligerent partnership turned the tide completely in Royal Challengers Bangalore's favour as they beat Delhi Daredevils by 5 wickets.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 13, 2018 1:03:19 am
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli put up 118 runs for the third wicket. (Source: PTI)
AB De Villiers and Virat Kohli took Royal Challengers Bangalore to a five-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils. Delhi, batting first scored 181/4 at the end of their stipulated 20 overs. RCB lost two quick wickets but Virat Kohli immediately shifted pressure back on the opposition with a few big shots. De Villiers took time to settle in and Virat Kohli hit the bowlers all around the park in that time. Eventually, De Villiers found his touch and the Daredevils had no place to hide, with almost every third ball being dispatched to the boundary via air or along the ground. Kohli was eventually dismissed for 70 off 40 balls, by which time the two had put up 118 runs between themselves. De Villiers then saw RCB over the line and ended unbeaten on 72 off 37 balls.

There were people showing their admiration for De Villiers by doing whatever they can with his name.

England’s Alexandra Hartley had to use a couple of emojis to describe her feelings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore still mathematically have a chance to make it to the playoffs, although they now need to win all the matches and hope for a number of favourable results. Delhi Daredevils are now completely out of the race.

