Sunday, May 20, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
IPL 2018, DD vs MI: Prithvi Shaw’s season with the bat ends with bizarre run out

Prithvi Shaw was run out by Hardik Pandya when the U-19 World Cup winner took his own sweet time to get back to the crease.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 20, 2018 5:40:05 pm
Hardik Pandya did to Prithvi Shaw what Vernon Philander did to him in January during the second Test between India and South Africa. (Source: Hotstar screenshot)
Prithvi Shaw was the first Delhi Daredevils wicket to fall on Sunday in their match against Mumbai Indians and it is the kind of dismissal that he would like to forget very quickly. Shaw was run out by Hardik Pandya in the fourth over of the match because of him not walking back to the crease in time, something that the former himself has been guilty of earlier in the year.

The first ball of the fourth over was defended by Glenn Maxwell and it rolled away to point where Pandya was standing. Shaw was at the non-striker’s end and had taken a couple of steps forward before turning and slowly making his way back to the crease. But he was a bit too slow in doing all that and Pandya, in that time, threw the ball straight at the stumps. It was only after the bails were dislodged that Shaw grounded his bat.

In January, Hardik Pandya was run out in similar circumstances while playing in India’s second Test against South Africa. It was Day 3 of the match and Pandya was starting to build a good partnership with Virat Kohli. But that stand failed to flourish because Pandya was too slow to make his ground and Vernon Philander’s throw was enough to dismiss. “Unforgivable,” was how Sunil Gavaskar described it from the commentary box.

It is only early days for Shaw but it is a rather shameful end to what has been an impressive debut season for the U-19 World Cup winner. He has managed to make 245 runs in the nine innings he has played this season and has one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign for wooden spooners Delhi Daredevils.

