IPL 2018, DD vs MI: Mumbai Indians travel to Delhi with win and net run rate on wish list

Mumbai Indians have managed to turn around a horrendous start to the season and are best placed currently to clinch fourth spot. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) Mumbai Indians have managed to turn around a horrendous start to the season and are best placed currently to clinch fourth spot. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

Mumbai Indians play Delhi Daredevils in the third part of the mad scramble for the final two knockout spots. While they are behind Kolkata Knight Riders by two points, Mumbai are equal on points with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. But their net run rate is the best of the lot, which is the reason why they are currently fourth, above the rest of the chasing pack.

For Mumbai, the net run rate will hence be as important as a win in this match. They may be fourth now but by the time the match starts, they are sure to be one or two places below their current spot due to the results of Saturday’s matches.

Mumbai would have been in a safer position had it not been for the defeat they suffered to Rajasthan Royals last Sunday. They had won three matches on the bounce before that and also followed up that loss with a victory over Kings XI Punjab. In that way, though, this has been another usual Mumbai Indians group stage performance in which they started off horrendously and were one of the favourites to be out of contention for the eliminators before any other side. They have since turned that around and are now best placed among the four teams to land the fourth spot if Kolkata Knight Riders prevail over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

For Delhi Daredevils, this would be the final match of what has been yet another disappointing season. They recently beat Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla, although it is to be noted that they were playing a side that had nothing to lose or gain from that match. Mumbai, on the other hand, have their entire season on the line when they arrive in Delhi.

