IPL 2018, DD vs MI: Glenn Maxwell, Trent Boult combine to pull off two sensational relay catches; watch video

Glenn Maxwell and Trent Boult combined to pull off two completely similar catches near the boundary rope to pick two crucial wickets during the IPL match at Wankhede Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday as Delhi Daredevils went on to beat Mumbai Indians by 11 runs. The first catch was taken on the first ball of the 10th over when Maxwell-Boult combined to send Kieron Pollard back to the dug-out. Sandeep Lamichhane sent a tossed up delivery which was mistimed by Pollard. Maxwell ran along the boundary rope just in time to grab the ball only to realise that he will cross the ropes. Finding Boult nearby, the Aussie threw the ball to the Kiwi, who finished the dismissal as Pollard got out for just seven runs.

The crowd witnessed another team effort in the 14th over when Harshal Patel was into the attack and this time the victim was none other than MI skipper Rohit Sharma. Maxwell and Boult combined to remove Rohit, who went for the loft down the ground, only to find Maxwell near the boundary rope. Right at the edge of the boundary rope, Maxwell again passed the ball to Boult to finish the catch, and the two made it look like a cakewalk.

Maxwell & Boult do a copy paste catch http://t.co/cpbQfiG7Y7 — Sports Freak (@SPOVDO) 20 May 2018

With MI losing two important players in similar sensational fashion, the side were bundled out for 163 and failed to chase down the total of 175. The loss saw the defending champions crashing out of the tournament with just 12 points in 14 games. Delhi Daredevils, who were already eliminated, won their second game in a row and finished the tournament on a winning note.

Few days back, Kings XI Punjab’s Manoj Tiwary and Mayank Agarwal completed a stunner of relay catch to dismiss Ben Stokes in the match against Rajasthan Royals at Holkar Stadium.

