IPL 2018, DD vs MI: Delhi Daredevils’ stellar bowling performance against Mumbai Indians takes Twitter by storm

Sunday, May 20, 2018
Defending champions Mumbai Indians were eliminated from IPL 2018 after facing 11-run defeat to Delhi Daredevils.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 20, 2018 8:41:36 pm
IPL 2018, Indian Premier League, DD vs MI, Mumbai Indians Delhi Daredevils, sports news, IPL news, Indian Express DD beat MI by 11 runs. (Source: BCCI)
Defending champions Mumbai Indians were eliminated from IPL 2018 after facing 11-run defeat to Delhi Daredevils. DD who were already been eliminated from the competition earlier, showed exit gates to Rohit Sharma-led MI after they failed to chase a target of 175 runs in 20 overs. MI started in a dismal fashion as they lost Suryakumar Yadav in the first over. Later, Lewis tried to hold on but MI lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for 163. Delhi Daredevils haven’t performed well in this tournament but did grab a couple of consolation wins in their last two matches. They successfully defended 162 against Chennai Super Kings and have now repeated the feat against Mumbai Indians at home. Here’s what pundits and others have to say about Delhi’s performance.

