IPL 2018, DD vs MI: Delhi Daredevils’ stellar bowling performance against Mumbai Indians takes Twitter by storm

Defending champions Mumbai Indians were eliminated from IPL 2018 after facing 11-run defeat to Delhi Daredevils. DD who were already been eliminated from the competition earlier, showed exit gates to Rohit Sharma-led MI after they failed to chase a target of 175 runs in 20 overs. MI started in a dismal fashion as they lost Suryakumar Yadav in the first over. Later, Lewis tried to hold on but MI lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for 163. Delhi Daredevils haven’t performed well in this tournament but did grab a couple of consolation wins in their last two matches. They successfully defended 162 against Chennai Super Kings and have now repeated the feat against Mumbai Indians at home. Here’s what pundits and others have to say about Delhi’s performance.

Haven’t seen a better Trans-Tasman partnership for a long long time….Maxwell-Boult. #DDvMI #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 20 May 2018

Defending Champions had the team to defend the crown….captain’s form and Bumrah’s form in the beginning cost them dearly. #MI #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 20 May 2018

Another big game being turned around by wrist spin. Mishraji and Lamichhane currently doing #RR a big favour. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 20 May 2018

#MumbaiIndians officially Out from #Ipl2018…. Its End for @mipaltan for this Year…. Well played team…. it was Initial matches which has cost this…. You guys Bounced back too… but…. its Heartbreaking…. All the best @ImRo45 & team for Nxt season….#MIvsDD #DDvMI — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) 20 May 2018

#MIvsDD longest #IPL game? 4+ hours?! This needs correction – the slow over rate epidemic has been really bad this season.@bhogleharsha @mohanstatsman — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) 20 May 2018

