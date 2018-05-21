IPL 2018, DD vs MI: Escape artists fail to pull off the stunt this time

Rohit Sharma had a quiet IPL with the bat. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma had a quiet IPL with the bat. (Source: AP)

When Ben Cutting went for a hoick to deep midwicket on the second ball of the final over on Sunday, Mumbai Indians needed 12 runs from five deliveries. However, the tall Australian’s mishit ended Mumbai’s resilience, and the defending champions’ campaign came to a premature end.

Once again, Mumbai left the heavy lifting a little too late. All their hopes hinged on that final over from Harshal Patel. On several occasions in the past, teams have chased down 18 runs from the final six deliveries. But on Sunday, perhaps the pressure of qualification got the better of them. The three-time champions have no one to blame but themselves. At the heart of the problem has been their inconsistent batting. They were also clearly helped by the fact that captain Rohit Sharma was not at his fluid best in this tournament, scoring only 286 runs from 14 games. One got the sense that he was being wasted at No.4, because Rohit has shown, especially for India, that he is at his best as an opener in the shorter formats.

Mumbai’s performance in this IPL can be divided into two distinct parts: a lacklustre start, followed by a robust comeback that threatened to take them to the playoffs. Issues came to the fore in April, when they managed to eke out just two wins from seven games, giving Delhi Daredevils company at the bottom of the table. They rebounded in May to win four of their subsequent six league games. However, on the big day, that final flourish did not happen, and they went down by 11 runs to the Daredevils.

“Disappointing that we didn’t get over the finish line. There are a lot of things where I can look back and say that ‘we didn’t do this right, we didn’t do that right’ but looking at how the first half went, we gave ourselves a chance and in the second half we played really good cricket,” Rohit said after Sunday’s defeat.

Mumbai had followed a similar trend during their title march in 2015 when they lost five of their first six games. Their resurgence was sparked by some clinical bowling by Lasith Malinga and Mitchell McClenaghan, who picked up seven wickets between them to register a 20-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. That win propelled them to some remarkable statistics, winning seven of their remaining eight league games to cement their spot in the playoffs. That spark was missing this edition. And one could hardly blame Cutting for that.

