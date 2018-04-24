IPL 2018, DD vs KXIP: This was one match we needed to win, says R Ashwin

R Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab go top of the table with the win. (Source: AP) R Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab go top of the table with the win. (Source: AP)

R Ashwin said that Kings XI Punjab’s match against Delhi Daredevils in the IPL 2018 at Feroz Shah Kotla was one that they needed to win. “If we were serious about winning, this is a game we needed to win,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony. Punjab managed to defend a target of 144, restricting Delhi Daredevils to 139/8 to record their fifth win in six matches and momentarily go top of the IPL table.

“We were more discussing of what to be bowling, rather than what to be bowling,” said Ashwin, “I decided Mujeeb will be bowling the 20th over. I thought AJ (Tye) was the best bowler on the day. Coach says nothing. If we were serious about winning, this is a game we needed to win. The ball skidded on, more trying to get their wickets. They wanted to attack, which fell in our hands.”

Prithvi Shaw got Delhi Daredevils off to a brilliant start but they could never get a hold on the chase after his dismissal. Shreyas Iyer, who scored 57, managed to get them close but was dismissed on the last ball of the match by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. “When you lose three wickets in the first six overs, it’s always difficult,” said Delhi captain Gautam Gambhir, “Avesh (Khan) bowled well, (Prithvi) Shaw is a player for the future. We’ve got to win seven games. Our bowling was good today, but couldn’t cross the line.”

