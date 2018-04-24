IPL 2018 DD vs KXIP: Bowlers hailed by Twitterati after low-scoring thriller

Kings XI Punjab’s bowlers stifled Delhi Daredevils for runs . (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) . (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by four runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Monday. Having made 143/8 batting first, KXIP managed to restrict the hosts to 139/8. Bowlers Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran and R Ashwin all bowled economic spells to stifle the Delhi batsmen. Shreyas Iyer scored a half-century and almost took the hosts home but Mujeeb managed to dismiss him off the last ball to seal victory for KXIP. This win means that Punjab overtake Chennai Super Kings to go top of the table. Delhi, on the other hand, remain bottom of the table with just one win from six matches.

Thought #KingsXI defended really well. Made 143 look like a bigger total. Eventually it was wickets in the first 6 overs and Ankit Rajpoot was excellent there — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 23 April 2018

Lovely to see two young talents Shreyas & Mujib spar in the final over with the match on a knife’s edge.#Ipl2018 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 23 April 2018

Yet another closely contested game in the tournament. Terrific effort by @lionsdenkxip bowlers to pull this one off tonight. #DDVKXIP #IPL2018 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 23 April 2018

Close call for #KXIP. Spare a thought for Shreyas Iyer, played his heart out today #Respect #DDvKXIP — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) 23 April 2018

Kings XI Punjab next play Sunrisers Hyderabad away from home on Thursday.

