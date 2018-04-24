Follow Us:
Monday, April 23, 2018
IPL 2018 DD vs KXIP: Bowlers hailed by Twitterati after low-scoring thriller

Kings XI Punjab defended a target of 144 to beat Delhi Daredevils by four runs. This is their fifth win in their opening six matches this season.

Kings XI Punjab’s bowlers stifled Delhi Daredevils for runs. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by four runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Monday. Having made 143/8 batting first, KXIP managed to restrict the hosts to 139/8. Bowlers Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran and R Ashwin all bowled economic spells to stifle the Delhi batsmen. Shreyas Iyer scored a half-century and almost took the hosts home but Mujeeb managed to dismiss him off the last ball to seal victory for KXIP. This win means that Punjab overtake Chennai Super Kings to go top of the table. Delhi, on the other hand, remain bottom of the table with just one win from six matches.

 

Kings XI Punjab next play Sunrisers Hyderabad away from home on Thursday.

