Follow Us:
Saturday, April 28, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Wasn’t my decision to drop Gautam Gambhir, says Shreyas Iyer

Gautam Gambhir didn't any role in Delhi Daredevils win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the capital on Friday.

By: Sports Desk | Delhi | Published: April 28, 2018 1:40:07 pm
IPL 2018, Indian Premier League, IPL 2018 schedule, gautam Gambhir, Delhi Daredevils, sports news, IPL news, cricket, Indian Express Gautam Gambhir sat out in Delhi’s win over KKR. (Source: PTI)
Related News

In first match since being appointed as Delhi Daredevils captain, he led the side to a 55-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in the capital. And the team composition came under some surprise with former skipper Gautam Gambhir not part of the playing XI. Gambhir, earlier part of KKR, thus missed a game for the first time since 2010. However, Iyer clarified that the decision to not play Gambhir wasn’t taken by him.

“I didn’t make any call to be honest. It wasn’t my decision to drop him. He himself decided to sit out, which was really courageous decision with him being the captain in the previous matches. The respect for him has gone really high. It’s really [good to] see when a captain, if he’s not playing well, he backs out. Colin [Munro] came in and gave us the desired start,” said Iyer as per Times of India. Gambhir has only scored 85 runs this season from five innings.

Delhi got a good start courtesy Colin Munro and Prithvi Shaw, with the latter scoring his maiden IPL fifty, worth 59 runs – team’s highest this season. Then, Iyer and Glenn Maxwell used the momentum and platform to up the tempo. In his first game as the skipper, Iyer top-scored with a match-winning 93 runs from 40 runs to bring to an end DD’s losing run.

When asked the difference between the two sides on the night, Iyer said DD’s start made a difference. “It’s just that we got a good start. Everyone was aware of what they had to do and contributed really well. It was a team effort. It wasn’t an individual game. Everyone stepped up to the mark and started taking responsibility,” he added.

Gambhir had stepped down as Delhi Daredevils captain on Wednesday after a dismal start which saw the team lose five of six matches played. The announcement was made at a press conference alongside DD CEO Hemant Dua and coach Ricky Ponting.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 27 : 28 Apr, 2018
Chennai Super Kings
VS
Mumbai Indians
  • 33 min ago

    MI's opening woes

    Mumbai Indians have been pretty woeful at the start of the innings. Besides the 102-run…

  • 42 min ago

    Watch out for Dhoni!

    Not that it needs any saying but MI will need to ensure they keep MS…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
"Those who play, they play for the country and the medal belongs to all" 