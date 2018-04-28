IPL 2018: Amazing feeling winning my first game as a skipper, says Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, who replaced former skipper Gautam Gambhir, scored an unbeaten 93 off just 40 balls. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Shreyas Iyer, who replaced former skipper Gautam Gambhir, scored an unbeaten 93 off just 40 balls. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Daredevils’ newly appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer had a memorable debut after leading his side to a massive victory against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. Iyer, who replaced former skipper Gautam Gambhir, scored an unbeaten 93 off just 40 balls which propelled the Daredevils to 219/4. In reply, KKR could only muster 164, falling short by 55 runs. An overjoyed Iyer expressed delight over his team’s performance and complimented his bowlers for delivering the goods. Stating that he wanted to bowl first after winning the toss, Iyer maintained that in hindsight it was a good toss to lose.

Speaking at the post-match presentation Iyer said, “Obviously a great feeling getting on the winning side. It is an amazing feeling winning my first game as a skipper. All of us contributed for this win. We wanted to bowl first. So, a nice toss to lose. It gave the batsman the freedom to express themselves.”

Lauding young Prithvi Shaw for his efforts, 23-year-old Iyer said, “Prithvi has been really batting well since the start of the season. Even in the practice games before the IPL. It is always important how he is starting off. Colin Munro at the top with him added 50 runs and that benefitted for the team. Liam Plunkett is our goto guy. He came up to me and told me he wants to bowl the 16th or 17th over, whichever over he bowled. And I really like it when my bowlers come up to me and talk. It is really good.”

Meanwhile, expressing disappointment over his side’s loss, Karthik said, “220 is a big task, if the dew had come in, it would have made it easy for us but today was that sort of a day where there was no dew. I thought they really batted much better than us. If Russell starts hitting, he gives us hope but he is also a human being. We need to put our hands up and say we didn’t play good cricket. Three spinners doesn’t generally go for a lot of runs. I am comfortable in bowling them in the powerplay. I think we really need to wake up in the fielding department. We need to improve our fielding standard and that should turn around the things for us”.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App