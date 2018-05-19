IPL 2018, DD vs CSK: Twitterati hails Delhi Daredevils win over Chennai Super Kings at home

DD defeated CSK by 34 runs. (Source: BCCI) DD defeated CSK by 34 runs. (Source: BCCI)

Delhi Daredevils registered their fourth win in the 11th edition of The Indian Premier League after beating Chennai Super Kings by 34 runs at home. Chasing, a tricky target of 163 runs, CSK fell short of the target. Apart from Ambati Rayudu no batsman took the onus of chipping in with some runs and eventually CSK stood on the losing side. Earlier, Delhi Daredevils rode on some emphatic batting display by Harshal Patel and Vijay Shankar to take their total to 163/5 in 20 overs. Even captain Shreyas Iyer hailed the batsmen’s performance and said, “We were craving for this victory, and coming against one of the best teams is satisfying. All departments did well and lived up to the expectations. It wasn’t easy to bat on this wicket, and Harshal coming at number 7 in that last over was amazing. That performance was not expected and that just goes to show what he is here for. That last over played a major role in getting us to 162.”

While the focus is on #CSK’s lack of bowling prowess in the death overs, the form of Billings and a little underwhelming Raina (he’s expected to have clocked 400 by now) mustn’t go unnoticed. #DDvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 18 May 2018

What a spell by Sandeep Lamichanne thus far…9 dot ball in three overs. A wicket of Raina. #DDvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 18 May 2018

@MishiAmit you were superb as always! — Anirudh Chaudhry (@AnirudhChaudhry) 18 May 2018

Well spoken @IamSandeep25. Like the way he said ‘bhaiyya’ (elder brother) for his teammates :) @DelhiDaredevils

— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 18 May 2018

