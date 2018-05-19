Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
  IPL 2018, DD vs CSK: Twitterati hails Delhi Daredevils win over Chennai Super Kings at home

IPL 2018, DD vs CSK: Twitterati hails Delhi Daredevils win over Chennai Super Kings at home

Delhi Daredevils registered their fourth win in the 11th edition of The Indian Premier League after beating Chennai Super Kings by 34 runs at home.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 19, 2018 12:26:04 am
IPl 2018, Indian premier League, DD vs CSK, Chennai Super Kings, Ambati Rayudu, sports news, Indian Express DD defeated CSK by 34 runs. (Source: BCCI)
Delhi Daredevils registered their fourth win in the 11th edition of The Indian Premier League after beating Chennai Super Kings by 34 runs at home. Chasing, a tricky target of 163 runs, CSK fell short of the target. Apart from Ambati Rayudu no batsman took the onus of chipping in with some runs and eventually CSK stood on the losing side. Earlier, Delhi Daredevils rode on some emphatic batting display by Harshal Patel and Vijay Shankar to take their total to 163/5 in 20 overs. Even captain Shreyas Iyer hailed the batsmen’s performance and said, “We were craving for this victory, and coming against one of the best teams is satisfying. All departments did well and lived up to the expectations. It wasn’t easy to bat on this wicket, and Harshal coming at number 7 in that last over was amazing. That performance was not expected and that just goes to show what he is here for. That last over played a major role in getting us to 162.”

— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 18 May 2018

