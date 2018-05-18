IPL 2018, DD vs CSK: Unreal standing next to MS Dhoni for toss, says Delhi Daredevils captain Shreyas Iyer

MS Dhoni (L) with Shreyas Iyer in Pune. (Source: Instagram) MS Dhoni (L) with Shreyas Iyer in Pune. (Source: Instagram)

Shreyas Iyer will lead the Delhi Daredevils against Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in the capital on Friday (May 18). He’s relished this opportunity of captaining the franchise after Gautam Gambhir stepped down. Despite seeing DD lose multiple games under him, the team has put up a good show – especially with the bat.

If his Instagram account and the caption in the latest image is anything to go by, he is readying for another ‘unreal moment’ when the Mumbaikar will stand next to CSK captain MS Dhoni for the toss. On Friday, Iyer posted a photo of him standing with Dhoni during the toss for Delhi’s away match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune and wrote: “I was just 13 years old when Mahi bhai made his debut for Team India. Have always looked up to him as a leader and as a player. Standing beside him for the toss the other night in Pune was unreal. Tonight is another such night. Wish us the best and come support us at Kotla.”

The game holds little significance for Delhi in terms of their place in the IPL as they sit bottom of the pyramid and are already out of contention for the playoffs. CSK, however, can ensure a top-two finish with a win.

Iyer’s individual showing in the IPL has seen him score 386 runs from 12 matches at an average of 42.88 with 235 runs coming as skipper in six matches. The team, however, has not been able to reap benefits of his prolific run or that of Trent Boult’s bowling with just three wins in 12 matches to accumulate a paltry six points.

CSK, on the other hand, and in complete contrast to DD, have been in great form and a win will take them top of the IPL table. For Chennai, like with DD, the captain has led from the front. Dhoni has scored 413 runs in 12 matches this season at an average of 103.25.

