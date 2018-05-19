IPL 2018, DD vs CSK: Lack of a partnership of substance hurt Chennai Super Kings, says Stephen Fleming

CSK’s highest partnership was of 46 runs between Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu. (Source: AP) CSK’s highest partnership was of 46 runs between Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu. (Source: AP)

The lack of a “partnership of substance” cost Chennai Super Kings the match against Delhi Daredevils on Friday at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi, according to coach Stephen Fleming. “We failed to get a partnership of substance which brought the slowness of the wicket to the fore and it was just hard to generate momentum. We hoped that the wicket would speed up but they took the pace off nicely. Leg spinners created pressure and we gave them wickets,” said Fleming in the post-match press conference.

In what was a dead rubber with Chennai Super Kings already through to the knockouts and Delhi Daredevils out of contention, CSK ended their 20 overs at 128/6. Their highest partnership was one between openers Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson which was worth 46 runs. “When you lose wickets by chasing a medium score on a slowish pitch, it will always be hard. To start an innings becomes difficult. It was a close game, but we never in the chase after the first 10 overs once we started to lose wickets,” said Fleming.

Delhi Daredevils got most of their runs from the death overs with Harshal Patel and Vijay Shankar smashing 65 runs off 32 balls in that period. 26 of those runs came off the final over bowled by Dwayne Bravo. But Fleming said that he is not worried about what CSK’s potency in death overs. “Most teams have problems with the death overs. It is not just us. In the match before this, Dwayne Bravo helped us restrict a potential score of 200 down to 180. The nature of the game is such that one has a good day and on some days, you are at the wrong end of it,” Fleming said.

