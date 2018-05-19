IPL 2018, DD vs CSK: Delhi Daredevils thump Chennai Super Kings to retain pride at home

DD beat CSK by 34 runs. (Source: BCCI) DD beat CSK by 34 runs. (Source: BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings failed to keep their impressive record at the Feroz Shah Kotla intact after succumbing to a 34-run defeat against Delhi Daredevils in New Delhi on Friday evening. With the threat of an imminent storm passing away, pride was at stake for the Daredevils while a chance to finish atop the IPL points table beckoned the Super Kings as the two teams faced each other. On a wicket which looked on the drier side and showed signs of breaking up, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first. While DD’s top order failed to get a brisk start, Harshal Patel’s cameo at the end lifted DD to 162/5. 26 runs came off the last over which ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides. Chasing below par scores can be tricky on two-paced surfaces and CSK’s habit of taking run chases to the final overs proved fatal as Delhi put up a stoic defence. The wrist spinners- Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane were particularly impressive, taking the pace of the ball and bagging wickets at regular intervals to set up the win. Unfortunately for Delhi, this triumph counts for nothing.

In what was considered to be a dead rubber DD would have hoped to entertain their fans with some fireworks but the only excitement which seemed forthcoming throughout their lackluster innings was from the DJ console blaring some of the famous Bollywood hit songs from 90’s.

Daredevils’ approach of fielding just three overseas players- Trent Boult, Glenn Maxwell, and Sandeep Lamichhane backfired massively as an off-color Glen Maxwell continued his no-show putting pressure on the young Indian contingent to deliver. DD got off to a poor start as their top order struggled against an immaculate opening spell by Deepak Chahar. Opener Prithvi Shaw got a life in the third over of the match but fell in the next to Chahar. A slow start resulted in 50 runs coming up in 7.4 overs.

Just when it seemed like DD were about to get a move on with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant forging a 54-run stand, Ngidi gave the breakthrough by dismissing Iyer for 19. From thereon DD lost their way as the middle order faltered yet again. Batsmen went for the glory shot from the onset without getting their eye in and from 78/2 (10.3 overs), DD slipped to 97/5 in 13.5 overs. Ravindra Jadeja, who was miserly with the ball, kept things tight at one end while Ngidi kept chipping away wickets from the other.

At this stage, Delhi was staring down the barrel. However, Ricky Ponting’s timely intervention and words of wisdom to the duo of Harshal Patel and Vijay Shankar in between the 14’th over helped restore semblance in the middle. Together they went on to forge a partnership of 65 runs for the 6th wicket in 32 balls to save Delhi the blushes. 26 runs came off the final over as DD ended up with a fighting total of 162.

CSK have been one of the best batting sides in the tournament maintaining a run rate of 9.23. But openers Shane Watson and Amabti Rayudu struggled tog et going and got off to a slow start as 22 runs came in the first five over. Watson’s struggles at the crease were ended by Amit Mishra who dismissed him for 14 (23 balls). Inform batsman Rayudu kept the scoreboard ticking but fell after a brisk fifty.

Rayudu’s departure took a hit on the run-rate as 100 came up in 15.1 overs. Batsmen struggled to get going and 69 were needed off the last 30 balls. While the presence of MS Dhoni kept them in the hunt, there were too many runs in the bag for even the greatest finisher of the game to achieve.

