IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni sets stumping record in final

Dhoni brought back KV Sharma who lured him out with a wide ball and got him stumped him off the first ball of a new spell. (Source: IPL) Dhoni brought back KV Sharma who lured him out with a wide ball and got him stumped him off the first ball of a new spell. (Source: IPL)

In another achievement to his illustrious career, MS Dhoni set a record during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Dhoni set the record for most number of stumpings in IPL after the wicket of SRH skipper Kane Williamson.

Dhoni took his overall tally to 33 stumpings in a total of 175 IPL matches, which is now an IPL record. He overtook Robin Uthappa, who now stands at the second position with 32 stumpings. Uthappa has not been able to add to his tally due to the presence of Dinesh Karthik in Kolkata Knight Riders squad.

Here are the top four cricketers with the most number of stumpings in IPL:

33 – MS Dhoni

32 – Robin Uthappa

30 – Dinesh Karthik

18 – Wriddhiman Saha

Dhoni, however, stands at third position when it comes to catches taken in the T20 tournament after Karthik (94) and Suresh Raina (94). The CSK skipper stands four catches ahead of Rohit Sharm at 79.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been enjoying his best IPL season this year, having scored 455 runs in 15 matches at an average of 75.83 with three fifties so far. The 36-year old leads CSK, who play SRH in IPL 2018 final.

Dhoni had admitted that the age-group of his side has been a matter of concern for him. “The age-group of the boys was definitely a concern, you had to keep them fit. We had to take care of the resources and to make sure that when we come to the business end of the tournament, the best 11 is available for selection,” Dhoni said. “This year we have been able to do that. We did have a injury concerns in the middle, but it is good to have all the players available for selection.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad piled on a challenging score of 178 or 6 after a slow start as Williamson missed out on another half-century.

