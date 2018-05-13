IPL 2018: MS Dhoni scares Ravindra Jadeja with dummy throw, watch video

MS Dhoni scared Ravindra Jadeja with a fake throw. (Source: IPL) MS Dhoni scared Ravindra Jadeja with a fake throw. (Source: IPL)

Under the leadership of captain MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings have been on a roll in season 11 of the Indian Premier League. With nine victories so far, CSK have one foot in the playoffs and the mood in their camp seems upbeat. MS Dhoni himself has been high in spirits and has continuously emphasized on enjoying the game rather than taking too much pressure upon themselves. In one such moment on Sunday, Dhoni showed his humorous side while having a bit of fun on the field during CSK’s encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune.

After winning the toss Dhoni had no hesitation to field first. His bowlers kept a tight grip over the run rate as SRH got off to a slow start. Straight after the powerplay, spin was introduced in the form of Harbhajan Singh. In the last ball of the Turbantator’s over, Shikhar Dhawan dabbed the ball on the leg side to sneak a couple of runs. Jadeja came running in from deep mid-wicket but MS Dhoni was quicker than him to reach there. After restricting the batsmen to a single, Dhoni decided to have some fun on the field and gestured towards Jadeja as if he was going to throw the ball at him. While Jadeja ducked for cover, Dhoni simply couldn’t stop laughing.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings bowled well to restrict an inform SRH to 179/4 in 20 overs. Reflecting on his team’s bowling performance, CSK allrounder DJ Bravo said, “Our bowlers bowled very well today. Both Shikhar and Williamson played well but we pulled it back in the end. At a crucial time we got their wickets. Most of the times I come around 12-13 overs so I go for runs. I am a wicket-taking bowler that’s why my economy is very high. The size of the grounds, so many great players, it’s a challenge to bowl and I enjoy it. Going to be a good chase for us.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd