IPL 2018: MS Dhoni the reason CSK win close matches, says Deepak Chahar

After serving a two-year Indian Premier League (IPL) ban, Chennai Super Kings have returned and it looks like nothing has changed as far as the franchise is concerned. The runs continue to come thick and fast, bowling remains powerful and the fan unit has remained loyal as always – even taking the train to Pune after a shift of home base. On Sunday, CSK returned to top of the IPL standings after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs which highlights they continue to master close games.

With four wins out of five matches, CSK are top of the table and bowler Deepak Chahar has credited skipper MS Dhoni for being the difference in close contests – such as that on Sunday in Hyderabad. “We take pride from these close finishes and feel better. Well, the reason why we keep winning such matches is we have MS Dhoni as captain. His advice during the huddles when Kane (Williamson) and Yusuf (Pathan) were batting well was just not to bowl to their strengths; to stick to a good line and length. And, importantly staying cool,” he said in the press conference.

At one stage, SRH were looking good to chasing down the 182 run target out of absolute nowhere. Williamson and Pathan were going hammer and tongs to the CSK bowlers and they looked to have no answer. Things turned around when Dwayne Bravo struck to remove Williamson on 84 from 51 balls. Four balls later, Shardul Thakur picked the wicket of Pathan and the two lethal men were back in the hut.

Chahar also had a key role to play in the win as he had SRH reeling early with three wickets to dismiss Ricky Bhui, Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda. In the end, he finished with 3/15 including a maiden.

“You can see from the attitude of the entire team on the field that we are like one family,” he further said before going on to add, “I enjoyed bowling on this wicket which had bounce and swing and, obviously, I am pleased with my performance.”

‘Disappointed to come close and not win’

At the other end, Williamson had all but carried Sunrisers Hyderabad past the winning line from 74/3 in 11 overs at one stage. But he expressed disappointment at being unable to get the win. “We are a very good bowling side and there is no serious concern. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) had a stiff back and that was one of the reasons why he was given short spells. The start was not good, but, we have a very good partnership in the middle. It was obvious that CSK posted a very challenging total. Disappointed that having come close, we couldn’t cross the line,” the Kiwi said in his press interaction.

