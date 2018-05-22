Follow Us:
IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: Faf du Plessis’ ‘remarkable innings’ takes Chennai Super Kings to seventh final

Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets and made their way to the seventh IPL final.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 22, 2018 11:25:14 pm
IPL 2018, Indian Premier League, CSK vs SRH, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Faf du Plessis, sports news, cricket IPL news, Indian Express CSK defeated SRH by 2 wickets. (Source: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings grabbed a win by 2 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a nail-biting finish in Mumbai on Tuesday and made their way into the finals. Chasing a target of 140 in 20 overs, CSK were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 62/6 in the 13th over but South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis anchored his side to their seventh final in the Indian premier league. The Chennai franchise needed 23 runs in the last two overs and Shardul Thakur who came in at number 10 dominated Siddarth Kaul. Kaul gave away 17 runs in this over while Thakur struck 15* eventually. Later, Faf concluded the proceedings with a maximum on the very first delivery of the last over. Shardul Thakur talked about his innings in after the match and said, “I thought it was good and it was important for me to give some runs and so that Faf could finish it . He (Faf) was set. I kept saying to the coaches that I can bat. Last year, I got out twice while playing for Pune, when I had an opportunity. This time I ensured I finished the game. MS said ‘pick the balls and react’.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

