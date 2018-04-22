When we enter IPL 2018 knockouts, big runs won’t be easy, says MS Dhoni

Dwayne Bravo held on to save 19 runs in the final over against SRH. (Source: IPL) Dwayne Bravo held on to save 19 runs in the final over against SRH. (Source: IPL)

As Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up a single on Sunday against Chennai Super Kings, CSK held on to defend the lowest total this season (182). That highlights how difficult it has been for bowlers to curtail the big hitting that IPL 2018 has seen with big hitting and big runs becoming part of the extravaganza. But even as SRH fell narrowly short, to lose by 4 runs, CSK captain MS Dhoni thinks the big runs will become rarer when the tournament reaches its fag end.

“Wickets have gone better. If you compare it to the first few editions of the IPL, these wickets are very good batting surfaces. Need to give credit to the batsmen. They’re getting stronger. They’re making plans as to which bowler bowls what. As we get into the knockout stages, we’ll see the bowlers coming up with new plans and it won’t be easy for the batsmen to score the kind of runs they’re scoring so far,” he said in the post-match interaction.

Earlier, SRH had come from out of nowhere to stage a remarkable comeback and keep their title chase hopes alive. At one stage, SRH were 73/4 after 11 and the target looked to be way out of sight. But Kane Williamson (84) and Yusuf Pathan (45) turned on the fireworks to power the hosts forward. In the final over, SRH needed 19 runs but without the services of the duo. With Rashid Khan and Wriddhiman Saha, SRH had thin hopes when Dwayne Bravo came on to bowl. Despite going for a six and a four, CSK held on to win.

“Won’t say what we were talking about (discussion with Bravo before the last ball). Wanted him to change his plan. At times even the best – Bravo – need a bit of advice. That’s what they’re paid for,” said Dhoni with a smile with SRH needing six runs from the last ball.

Dhoni praised the bowlers for a job well done including Deepak Chahar who picked up three wickets from four overs while giving away just 15 runs. “What’s important is to give them – the younger bowlers – as many games as possible. Deepak swings the ball and lends balance with his batting down the order. Shardul (Thakur) had a few bad games. Last international series wasn’t good for him. But he has the right attitude and also the variations.”

He reserved plenty of praise for Ambati Rayudu who played a blistering knock of 79 runs from 37 balls which saw nine fours and four sixes. “Rayudu was fantastic. One thing was where to make him play. Had to make space for him because I’ve always rated him highly. I’ve seen him bat up the order, he looks confident. Whenever he hits the big shots, he maintains the shape. He’s somebody who can bat at different numbers. But I prefer him opening the batting,” stated Dhoni.

