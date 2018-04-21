IPL 2018: Twitterati applauds ‘overseas hero’ Shane Watson’s performance

Shane Watson’e brilliant batting powered CSK to victory over Rajasthan Royals. (Source: IPL) Shane Watson’e brilliant batting powered CSK to victory over Rajasthan Royals. (Source: IPL)

Chennai Super Kings welcomed their supporters in Pune with a comprehensive victory over Rajasthan Royals. Put into bat first, CSK began on a positive note and led by Watson’s brilliant hundred posted a challenging total of 204/5. With enough runs on the board, the bowlers did an able job with the ball, restricting Royals to 140 and thereby securing a win by 64 runs. The emphatic victory took CSK to the top of the points table. Shane Watson was the star of the evening, bringing up his third IPL hundred and second of season 11. “Grateful for the opportunity I’ve had for CSK. Glad to repay them tonight. MS and Fleming know how to set up a really good team dynamic. Fortunate to be a part of CSK and to contribute to the win tonight,” Watson said on his knock. His performance drew widespread applause across the cricketing fraternity while Twitterati could not stop gushing over the 38-year-old’s array of skills. Here are some of the best reactions-

A Royal victory for the Kings as they notch up a 64-run win at Pune. @ChennaiIPL are now at the top of the table #VIVOIPL #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/Rz6163I77L — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 20 April 2018

If you’re a right handed fast bowler, you tend to move towards the covers after your follow through. For someone to athletically move and run to the opposite end to pull off that stunner is extraordinary. @imShard‘s catch will be spoken about for long #CSKvRR — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 20 April 2018

#RR completely outplayed. CSK found a new overseas hero in every win thus far…Bravo, Billings and now, Watson. On the other hand, RR’s overseas stars not shining bright enough… #CSKvRR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 20 April 2018

Apologies to all the @rajasthanroyals fans as that was a terrible display tonight in all 3 departments. The boys are trying & will come good so don’t lose hope, stay patient – we will get it right. Win the next 2 games and be 4/3 at the halfway stage – 2/5 is not ok !#IPL2018 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 20 April 2018

Meanwhile, applauding Watson for his brilliant batting, Royals’ skipper Ajinky Rahane said, “Credit goes to CSK the way they played, especially Watson at the top of the order. Unfortunately, we dropped that catch. But, the way he played was incredible. CSK were too good tonight. It’s important to believe in our ability. We just need to go out there, try to improve and be positive. His (Watson) intent was completely different. He was positive from ball one.”

