IPL 2018: Twitterati applauds ‘overseas hero’ Shane Watson’s performance

Friday, April 20, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

Shane Watson's performance drew widespread applause across the cricketing fraternity while Twitterati could not stop gushing over the 38-year-old's array of skills.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 21, 2018 1:04:01 am
Shane Watson’e brilliant batting powered CSK to victory over Rajasthan Royals. (Source: IPL)
Chennai Super Kings welcomed their supporters in Pune with a comprehensive victory over Rajasthan Royals. Put into bat first, CSK began on a positive note and led by Watson’s brilliant hundred posted a challenging total of 204/5. With enough runs on the board, the bowlers did an able job with the ball, restricting Royals to 140 and thereby securing a win by 64 runs. The emphatic victory took CSK to the top of the points table. Shane Watson was the star of the evening, bringing up his third IPL hundred and second of season 11. “Grateful for the opportunity I’ve had for CSK. Glad to repay them tonight. MS and Fleming know how to set up a really good team dynamic. Fortunate to be a part of CSK and to contribute to the win tonight,” Watson said on his knock. His performance drew widespread applause across the cricketing fraternity while Twitterati could not stop gushing over the 38-year-old’s array of skills. Here are some of the best reactions-

Meanwhile, applauding Watson for his brilliant batting, Royals’ skipper Ajinky Rahane said, “Credit goes to CSK the way they played, especially Watson at the top of the order. Unfortunately, we dropped that catch. But, the way he played was incredible. CSK were too good tonight. It’s important to believe in our ability. We just need to go out there, try to improve and be positive. His (Watson) intent was completely different. He was positive from ball one.”

