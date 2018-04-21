IPL 2018: No doubt I had extra motivation tonight against Rajasthan Royals, says Shane Watson

Shane Watson slammed 106 in 57 balls to help CSK post 204/5 in their 20 overs Shane Watson slammed 106 in 57 balls to help CSK post 204/5 in their 20 overs

Shane Watson’s third IPL hundred against his former franchise, Rajasthan Royals helped Chennai Super Kings beat the men in blue and climb to the top of the Indian Premier League’s points table. Watson slammed 106 in 57 balls to help CSK post 204/5 in their 20 overs. Chasing the stiff target, Rajasthan were bowled out for 140, handing their opponents a win by 64 runs. Stating that he had extra motivation to perform well against his former team, Watson maintained that he was glad to repay the faith shown by his current teams.,

“There’s no doubt I had extra motivation tonight (against his former team). Nice to put in the performance that I did tonight. Grateful for the opportunity I’ve had for CSK. Glad to repay them tonight,” Watson said while speaking at the post-match press conference.

Speaking on the dropped catches, the Australian all-rounder said, “Not sure, just one of those things that happened in the first couple of overs. Don’t mean to drop them, but that’s the way it goes. It went my way tonight, got to make the most of it.”

“I’m still working on certain aspects of the game. MS and Fleming know how to set up a really good team dynamic. Fortunate to be a part of CSK and to contribute to the win tonight. Chris (Gayle) is the greatest T20 batsman in the world. To be able to score so many T20 hundreds. That’s the reason he’s called the Universe Boss. He keeps bossing attacks around the world,” he concluded by saying.

Meanwhile, reflecting on his team’s performance, skipper MS Dhoni said,”Big game for us, we lost the last one. It’s like an unknown territory for us. CSK is used to being slightly behind, before getting into the groove. This year has been different. Everyone has contributed. Have to keep the fitness levels up, most of us are over 30. It’s a long-ish tournament, have to be fit. Experience really counts.”

