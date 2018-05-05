IPL 2018, CSK vs RCB: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers’ early dismissals made things easy for us, says MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is leading CSK in IPL 2018. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni is leading CSK in IPL 2018. (Source: PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered yet another loss in this IPL 2018 in Pune on Saturday. Chennai Super Kings defeated RCB by 6 wickets after chasing down 128 runs in 18 overs. While RCB lost the match, fast bowler Umesh Yadav climbed to top spot for highest wicket-taker in this edition and attained the purple cap. Umesh during the post-match presentation explained about his bowling.

“Feeling nice. I knew one thing, that I have pace. So I have been concentrating on line and length. Nehra paaji is helping me with it. This is good for me and getting a lot of confidence (from my performances). This purple cap is for my wife, who has been asking me when are you going to get the purple cap,” he said.

CSK had some hiccups in the middle overs when they lost wickets in quick succession before Dhoni and Bravo guided them over the line. RCB captain Virat Kohli appreciated his team’s efforts in the second half.

“I think it was a close match, we did really well to pull it back but two drop catches doesn’t help. It wasn’t an ideal day for us, six out of six soft dismissals is really rare to see but that is how this game goes. We gave a good effort in the second half, we knew it is going to be difficult with the total we had. This wicket surprised me, we knew it was going to be slow but it played slow under lights too. It was difficult to score in the end, had we taken the chances we could have made the match closer. Everyone loves to see MS striking the ball, the way he is doing. The bigger picture is that it is good for Indian cricket. They have played well and they deserve to win this game. We know it is a tough road ahead, we need to win at least 4 matches or all 5 matches. We have to pull our socks up. We have played our best cricket when we have been in this position. I have an optimistic feeling about the games ahead,” Kohli said.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni hailed his team’s bowling efforts and the way they restricted RCB for a lesser total. “I think it was a par score, the ball wasn’t coming on nicely. I thought spinners came into play, there was no turn for them. Both Jaddu and Bhajju Pa did very well, they kept us in the game after the start was provided by the fast bowlers. On this wicket, we can’t get to know what is a good score. Batting – it could have been slightly better. We were worried about the bowling department, in the last few games, there’s no one individual who has come up and owned that place, especially someone who can bowl in the death overs. The good thing is we have a lot of all-rounders, we need to know who is our death bowling option going ahead, that’s what we are worried about. That’s the reason for so many changes in the team for every game. That forces us to make changes in the top-order, depending on who comes into the team. We are playing with multiple line-ups, so if someone on a good day bowls two or three overs (if possible four), that helps us keep Bravo at the end, he doesn’t need to bowl four overs always, it also helps the other bowlers to know what they are expected to do, he also knows what he has to do in that over. In the 9-10 games we have played, none of them have shown the consistency to bowl in the death overs. They kept losing wickets, that helped me keep the off-spinner for the longer side and the left-arm spinner for the shorter side, Jadeja bowled very well, he was maneuvering his pace, bowled with a flatter trajectory. Virat and AB – both getting out made things slightly easy – they bowled 8 overs in tandem, that helped me to keep them going. As a team, we bowled really well.”

Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the man of the match for his three wickets. “It’s good to get MoM awards in a T20 game. Very happy with the way I bowled today. The wicket was a bit dry, the ball was holding a bit, I was looking to bowl in the right areas and not give them width. Bhajji also bowled very well, together, we tried not to give them too many runs. Overall, I am very happy, I finally took a few wickets, looking to do better and better in the coming games,” he said.

