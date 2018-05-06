IPL 2018, CSK vs RCB: Ravindra Jadeja castles Virat Kohli but doesn’t celebrate; gets trolled on social media

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Virat Kohli on Saturday. (Source: Twitter) Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Virat Kohli on Saturday. (Source: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja anchored his side to a convincing win by 6 wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday in Pune. Jadeja scalped three RCB wickets to restrict them to 127/9 in 20 overs. Later, Chennai batsmen chased down the target with two overs to spare.

Jadeja’s wickets involved the dismissal of RCB captain Virat Kohli who was cleaned up by the left-arm bowler for 8 on the very first delivery that he bowled. But surprisingly Jadeja didn’t celebrate Kohli’s wicket.

“It’s good to get MoM awards in a T20 game. Very happy with the way I bowled today. The wicket was a bit dry, the ball was holding a bit, I was looking to bowl in the right areas and not give them width. Bhajji also bowled very well, together, we tried not to give them too many runs. Overall, I am very happy, I finally took a few wickets, looking to do better and better in the coming games,” Jadeja said about his bowling after the match.

No celebrations from Jadeja here as he gets the crucial wicket of the #RCB Skipper.#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/1U4KdKDrlv — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 5 May 2018

Jadeja’s action gathered some hilarious reactions from social media.

#CSKvRCB That feeling of Jadeja when he did not know whether he improved or worsened his chances of entering the Indian team. pic.twitter.com/oYEfoLsv7M — badrinarayananan (@Iambadri11) 5 May 2018

Jadeja gets Kohli…Thinks of celebrating…Relaizes it is Kohli…Stops celebrating 😂😂😂 — …. (@ynakg2) 5 May 2018

With the win, CSK have moved to top spot in the points table with 7 wins out of the 10 matches while, Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed at number six.

