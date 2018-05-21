IPL 2018 CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni wants CSK to be best in IPL Playoffs

MS Dhoni is leading CSK to the IPL Playoffs for the ninth time. (AP Photo) MS Dhoni is leading CSK to the IPL Playoffs for the ninth time. (AP Photo)

Chennai Super Kings have made it to the IPL 2018 Playoffs and this is the ninth time they have reached here. In the nine IPL season that CSK have played, they have reached the Playoffs every single time. CSK captain MS Dhoni said that it was important to the process right the team has just done that to keep performing every season.

“We have a set of people who are very close to the players, that makes it very easy for the captain. Also we have a really good team. Right from the first edition, we kept adding players and they kept performing – Ashwin, Bollinger, Mohit. The big challenge will be in two years when most of the players won’t be around. We like to do the process right because that’s what gives you the result,” Dhoni said.

CSK have qualified for the IPL Playoffs at the second spot and will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday in Mumbai. Dhoni said that his team needs to do everything right on the given day.

“I remember the finals, where it went wrong: you need to remember where it went wrong. On that particular day you have to be at the best because everyone wants to win. All of those things matter,” he said.

CSK beat Kings XI by five wickets in their final game. Chasing a target of 154 runs, Dhoni sent Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar after the fall of first and second wickets respectively. He later explained that he wanted to disturb the Kings XI bowlers.

“If you see the bowling line up it was swinging a bit. In a game like this you want to take a lot of wickets while it is swinging. So with Bhajji and Chahar going in – it creates a bit of chaos. With proper batsmen the bowlers are consistent, somehow to lower order players they try the bouncers, offcutters, etc.” he explained.

Kings XI captain R Ashwin was disappointed with the performance of his batsmen and said that apart from Karun Nair, no one else played a big innings which meant that Kings XI were 20-30 runs short of the par score.

“Few tough days at the office now. We didn’t bat well, we lost too many wickets early. Karun batted well but we were 20-30 below par. We put down a catch – that’s been our story,” Ashwin said.

Kings XI were table-toppers in the first half of the tournament but a lack in form in the second half saw them slip and they are now seventh in the points table and will finish there. Ashwin said it was horrible.

“We had a horrible May. We had a bowler for the conditions in Ankit, we should have latched onto that catch. The first half we were playing down at Mohali and our middle order didn’t show up in the latter half,” Ashwin added.

Ashwin said that there were some positives for the Kings XI including Ankit Rajpoot and KL Rahul. Andrew Tye is the bowler from Kings XI who has the purple cap. Ashwin said that the 10-wicket loss to RCB hurt their momentum and morale.

“Ankit was a positive, among many others – KL doing really well, we have the purple cap too. We haven’t really put ourselves in a position where we can command a win on our terms. To be very blunt about it, our game against RCB cost us a lot – momentum and morale.”

