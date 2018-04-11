Presents Latest News

IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR: Raining sixes in Chennai take Twitter by storm

Chennai Super Kings once again emerged winners in a nail-biting encounter after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets to register their second consecutive win.

Chennai Super Kings once again emerged winners in a nail-biting encounter after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets to register their second consecutive win. Chasing a huge total of 203 runs, CSK went over the line with one ball to spare. Ravindra Jadeja wrapped up the innings for his side with a maximum off Vinay Kumar. Batting first, KKR rode on Andre Russell’s aggressive knock of unbeaten 88 runs in 36 balls to notch up 202/6 in 20 overs. Coming in at number seven, Russell showed good temperament and, along with captain Dinesh Karthik, steadied the innings for KKR who were struggling at 89/5 after the 10th over. The right-hander took his time to get his eye in and once settled, Russell was unstoppable. Russell scored runs at a steady rate but it was Dwayne Bravo who received most of the hammering. Bravo was struck for 6 sixes in the innings. Andre Russell’s knock in Chennai is the lowest Twenty20 score to have that many maximums. Bravo has been Dhoni’s first choice bowler when it comes to death bowling but Russell took on the right-hander with authority.

But Russell’s efforts were eventually nullified by CSK batsmen. Initially, it was Shane Watson who took on the bowling attack and hammered KKR all around the park and later Sam Billings struck 56 off 23. Here’s what pundits and others have to say about this run-chase.

 

Kaif wrote, Full on Paisa vasool match and it was #WhistlePodu . The crowd deserved the match , the first in almost 3 years at Chepauk. Sam Billings was simply outstanding #CSKvKKR””

 

 

Aakash Chopra hailed Russell’s efforts.

 

 

 

 

