IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR: Andre Russell’s ruthless knock lights up Chennai

Andre Russell’s knock of 88* included 11 sixes. (Source: BCCI) Andre Russell’s knock of 88* included 11 sixes. (Source: BCCI)

Eleven sixes and a boundary in a span of 36 balls, that’s what Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Andre Russell’s scoring tally read. Coming in at number seven, Russell showed good temperament and, alongwith captain Dinesh Karthik, steadied the innings for KKR who were struggling at 89/5 after the 10th over. The right-hander took his time to get his eye in and once settled, Russell was unstoppable.

It was the penultimate delivery of 14th over when the West Indies all-rounder smashed his first six of the innings and didn’t really look back. Russell scored runs at a steady rate but it was Dwayne Bravo who received most of the hammering. Bravo was struck for 6 sixes in the innings. Andre Russell’s knock in Chennai is the lowest Twenty20 score to have that many maximums. Bravo has been Dhoni’s first choice bowler when it comes to death bowling but Russell took on the right-hander with authority.

One aspect of Russell’s thunderous innings was that he stood deep inside the crease against Bravo who is known to bowl a lot of slower balls in the last overs. The aggressive batsman read the deliveries successfully and dominated Bravo completely. Russell’s ruthless innings took the social media by storm.

Andre Russell , remember the name.

11 sixes in his 88 not out and has single handedly given KKR the momentum and advantage. Some of the cleanest striking you will ever see. #CSKvKKR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 10 April 2018

Andre Russell !!!!!!!!!!!! #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 10 April 2018

The last shot by andre Russell to slower one of bravo is pure power with great skill. The ball was dipping — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 10 April 2018

#CSKvKKR some serious power hitting by Andre Russell, CSK needs a good start … first 6 overs going to matter the most — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) 10 April 2018

Now that is why #KKR were so keen to have Andre Russell back. #DreRus — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 10 April 2018

Batting first, KKR posted a mammoth 202/6 in 20 overs. Dhoni on the other hand used as many 7 bowlers during KKR’s innings. In reply, CSK did start off the innings well as they compiled 79/1 in the powerplay overs, courtesy Shane Watson’s 42 off 19. Both CSK and KKR have won their respective first matches of the tournament.

