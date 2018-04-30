IPL 2018 CSK vs DD: Shane Watson blazes 78 off 40 balls to set up mammoth Chennai Super Kings total

Shane Watson moved to fourth on the Orange Cap table with the innings. (Source: PTI) Shane Watson moved to fourth on the Orange Cap table with the innings. (Source: PTI)

Shane Watson played a whirlwind knock of 78 off 40 balls during Chennai Super Kings’ match against Delhi Daredevils on Monday. Watson’s innings was part of a 102-run opening partnership that he shared with Faf du Plessis and punctuated by seven sixes and four fours. While the two struggled to get going in the first two overs of the innings, scoring just seven runs in that period, Watson accelarated in the fifth over, hitting Liam Plunkett for consecutive sixes. His innings was crucial in Chennai Super Kings scoring 211/4 in 20 overs.

Watson survived an LBW appeal off the very forst ball of the match bowled by a rampaging Trent Boult. While the umpires were not interested, Delhi went for the review but the decision remained in Watson’s favour. Watson has been in fine form for Chennai Super Kings this season and has managed to score 281 runs in the eight matches he has played thus far. He became the second centurion of the season when he scored 106 off 57 balls against the Rajasthan Royals. His innings was crucial in Chennai Super Kings reaching their eventual total of 211/4.

While Watson remained belligerent for much of the innings, he underwent a slump after Du Plessis was dismissed and that was quickly followed by the wicket of Suresh Raina. MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu then took over, with the former India captain blazing 51 off 22 balls. Dhoni hit five sixes on the way to his total. He smoked 16 runs off the 17th over bowled by Boult, who had conceded just 14 runs in the first two overs.

