IPL 2018, CSK vs DD: MS Dhoni hammers 22-ball 51* for third fifty of season

MS Dhoni scored 51* off 22. (Source: BCCI) MS Dhoni scored 51* off 22. (Source: BCCI)

MS Dhoni has been in sublime form in this edition of the Indian Premier League and once against the Chennai Super Kings captain showed his abilities with the bat against Delhi Daredevils. Dhoni struck an unbeaten 51 off 22 balls that included five maximums and a couple of boundaries.

Coming in at number five, Dhoni didn’t really waste much time and took on the Delhi Daredevils bowling unit. The right-hand batsman began to accelerate in the 17th over when he scored 16 runs off the first three balls against Trent Boult. Boult ended that over leaking a total of 21 runs. CSK did have a hiccup when Colin Munro got a chance of dismissing Dhoni but the Kiwi all-rounder dropped an easy one in the deep off Avesh Khan. Dhoni was batting on 31 then and he eventually added 20 more to his tally. This is his second fastest half-century in IPL. Apart from Dhoni, Shane Watson scored 78 while Ambati Rayudu notched up 41 before getting out. Here’s a look at who said what about Dhoni’s knock.

The best Dhoni innings for me this season. Took quality bowlers apart. 👏👏👏#CSKvDD — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 30 April 2018

Gaurav Kapur hailed Dhoni’s innings and said, “This is MS Dhoni from a decade ago. Insanity!”

This is MS Dhoni from a decade ago. Insanity! 👏🙌🙌 #CSKvDD — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) 30 April 2018

Former England captain Michael Vaughan labeled Dhoni as “King”.

The king @msdhoni is back as the best finisher in the game ….. #Fact #IPL2018 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 30 April 2018

Anjum Chopra appreciated CSK skipper’s batting.

Virender Sehwag wrote, “Wonderful hitting from Mahi and Watson.”

Wonderful hitting from Mahi and Watson. Only way Delhi can get anywhere close is if Munro or Maxwell mein Mata aa jaayein.#CSKvDD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 30 April 2018

Later, CSK did start the proceedings well as they got some early wickets. Openers Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, captain Shreyas Iyer, and Glenn Maxwell departed early in the chase.

