Monday, April 30, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
IPL 2018, CSK vs DD: MS Dhoni hammers 22-ball 51* for third fifty of season

MS Dhoni struck an unbeaten 22-ball 51 against Delhi Daredevils on Monday. Chennai Super Kings concluded the innings at 211/4 in 20 overs.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: April 30, 2018 10:38:43 pm
MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni CSK, MS Dhoni batting, MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018, CSK vs DD, sports news, cricket, IPL news, Indian Express MS Dhoni scored 51* off 22. (Source: BCCI)
MS Dhoni has been in sublime form in this edition of the Indian Premier League and once against the Chennai Super Kings captain showed his abilities with the bat against Delhi Daredevils. Dhoni struck an unbeaten 51 off 22 balls that included five maximums and a couple of boundaries.

Coming in at number five, Dhoni didn’t really waste much time and took on the Delhi Daredevils bowling unit. The right-hand batsman began to accelerate in the 17th over when he scored 16 runs off the first three balls against Trent Boult. Boult ended that over leaking a total of 21 runs. CSK did have a hiccup when Colin Munro got a chance of dismissing Dhoni but the Kiwi all-rounder dropped an easy one in the deep off Avesh Khan. Dhoni was batting on 31 then and he eventually added 20 more to his tally. This is his second fastest half-century in IPL. Apart from Dhoni, Shane Watson scored 78 while Ambati Rayudu notched up 41 before getting out. Here’s a look at who said what about Dhoni’s knock.

Gaurav Kapur hailed Dhoni’s innings and said, “This is MS Dhoni from a decade ago. Insanity!”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan labeled Dhoni as “King”.

Anjum Chopra appreciated CSK skipper’s batting.

Virender Sehwag wrote, “Wonderful hitting from Mahi and Watson.”

Later, CSK did start the proceedings well as they got some early wickets. Openers Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, captain Shreyas Iyer, and Glenn Maxwell departed early in the chase.

