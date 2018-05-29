IPL 2018: CSK backing MS Dhoni to the hilt helped the team, says Sourav Ganguly

MS Dhoni lift his third IPL trophy on Sunday. (Source: BCCI) MS Dhoni lift his third IPL trophy on Sunday. (Source: BCCI)

There was something different about MS Dhoni when he turned up for the Chennai Super Kings in this season’s Indian Premier League. With the franchise coming back from a two-year suspension period, Dhoni looked more relaxed in his demeanour and it seemed to help his batting too. By scoring 455 runs from 16 matches at an average of 75.83 and strike rate of 150.66, the veteran of the game stood inside the top-10 of the highest run getters in the tournament for quite a while before dropping post the league stages.

Post their reinstatement into the league, CSK retained Dhoni’s services and, not so surprisingly, appointed him captain for the tournament. It paid dividends through the course of the IPL. CSK looked head and shoulders above the rest by finishing second in the league standings and then winning both their knockout matches to lift the trophy for a third time. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly reckons this trust shown by the franchise only strengthened Dhoni’s confidence.

Ganguly, while speaking to a Bengali Daily, highlighted how relaxed Dhoni looked this season as compared to his previous two seasons at Rising Pune Supergiant where he was criticised for being sluggish with the bat and later stripped of captaincy duties in 2017 to be handed to Steve Smith.

“Dhoni looked extremely relaxed in this IPL. In a scenario which is already well-known to him, the fact that the franchise backed him to the hilt helped the team”, Ganguly told the daily. Dada also emphasised on how fit Dhoni looked having worked hard on the physical aspect of the game to be more effective.

In the last IPL season, Dhoni scored 290 runs with the best score of unbeaten 61 runs which is 165 runs lesser than what the Jharkhand player achieved this season. Even in the field, Dhoni looked far more comfortable and with his decision making as well – all Ganguly attributed to the trust factor.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd