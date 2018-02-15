Presents Latest News
IPL 2018 CSK Schedule: Chennai Super Kings Time Table, Fixtures, Full list of Matches, Match Timings, Venue Details

Chennai Super Kings schedule for Indian Premier League 2018 with CSK full list matches with time table for the 11th season of IPL.

Chennai Super Kings are back in the Indian Premier League. The two-time champions of the T20 tournament will be playing their first match after a ban of two years which saw them miss two season of IPL. The 11th edition of the premier T20 league will begin on April 7, 2018 in Mumbai and CSK will be playing the opening game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. This was announced on Wednesday by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) when it announced the complete fixtures for the 11th season of IPL. The team will play seven home matches and seven away matches in the league. Their final game of the league stage will be played in Chennai against Kings XI Punjab on May 20.

Chennai team will be playing their home matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai but will be travelling for the away game. The team plays two game in the league at 4:00 pm IST while all other games will be played at 08:00 pm IST. MS Dhoni will lead the side. He was the captain of the team for eight seasons before it got banned. Dhoni played for the Rising Pune Supergiant in the previous two seasons and they reached the final of the 2017 IPL before losing to Mumbai Indians in the final. (IPL 2018 Schedule Full List)

Full list of CSK’s schedule for IPL 2018

DATE OPPONENTS TIME VENUE
April 7
Saturday		 Mumbai Indians 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai
April 10
Tuesday		 Kolkata Knight
Riders		 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
April 15
Sunday		 Kings XI Punjab 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Holkar Stadium
Indore
April 20
Friday		 Rajasthan Royals 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
April 22
Sunday		 Sunrisers
Hyderabad		 04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT		 Rajiv Gandhi Intl.
Stadium, Hyderabad
April 25
Wednesday		 Royal Challengers
Bangalore		 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 M Chinnaswamy
Stadium, Bangalore
April 28
Saturday		 Mumbai Indians 08:oo pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
April 30
Monday		 Delhi Daredevils 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
May 3
Thursday		 Kolkata Knight
Riders		 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Eden Gardens
Kolkata
May 5
Saturday		 Royal Challengers
Bangalore		 04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT		 MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
May 11
Friday		 Rajasthan Royals 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Sawai Mansingh
Stadium, Jaipur
May 13
Sunday		 Sunrisers Hyderabad 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai
May 18
Friday		 Delhi Daredevils 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Feroz Shah Kotla
Stadium, New Delhi
May 20
Sunday		 Kings XI Punjab 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 MA Chidambaram
Stadium, Chennai

