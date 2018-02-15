IPL 2018 CSK Schedule: Chennai Super Kings Time Table, Fixtures, Full list of Matches, Match Timings, Venue Details

IPL 2018 CSK Schedule with Time, Venue. IPL 2018 CSK Schedule with Time, Venue.

Chennai Super Kings are back in the Indian Premier League. The two-time champions of the T20 tournament will be playing their first match after a ban of two years which saw them miss two season of IPL. The 11th edition of the premier T20 league will begin on April 7, 2018 in Mumbai and CSK will be playing the opening game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. This was announced on Wednesday by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) when it announced the complete fixtures for the 11th season of IPL. The team will play seven home matches and seven away matches in the league. Their final game of the league stage will be played in Chennai against Kings XI Punjab on May 20.

Chennai team will be playing their home matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai but will be travelling for the away game. The team plays two game in the league at 4:00 pm IST while all other games will be played at 08:00 pm IST. MS Dhoni will lead the side. He was the captain of the team for eight seasons before it got banned. Dhoni played for the Rising Pune Supergiant in the previous two seasons and they reached the final of the 2017 IPL before losing to Mumbai Indians in the final. (IPL 2018 Schedule Full List)

Full list of CSK’s schedule for IPL 2018

DATE OPPONENTS TIME VENUE April 7

Saturday Mumbai Indians 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai April 10

Tuesday Kolkata Knight

Riders 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT MA Chidambaram

Stadium, Chennai April 15

Sunday Kings XI Punjab 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Holkar Stadium

Indore April 20

Friday Rajasthan Royals 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT MA Chidambaram

Stadium, Chennai April 22

Sunday Sunrisers

Hyderabad 04:00 pm IST

1030 hrs GMT Rajiv Gandhi Intl.

Stadium, Hyderabad April 25

Wednesday Royal Challengers

Bangalore 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT M Chinnaswamy

Stadium, Bangalore April 28

Saturday Mumbai Indians 08:oo pm IST

1430 hrs GMT MA Chidambaram

Stadium, Chennai April 30

Monday Delhi Daredevils 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT MA Chidambaram

Stadium, Chennai May 3

Thursday Kolkata Knight

Riders 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Eden Gardens

Kolkata May 5

Saturday Royal Challengers

Bangalore 04:00 pm IST

1030 hrs GMT MA Chidambaram

Stadium, Chennai May 11

Friday Rajasthan Royals 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Sawai Mansingh

Stadium, Jaipur May 13

Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT MA Chidambaram

Stadium, Chennai May 18

Friday Delhi Daredevils 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Feroz Shah Kotla

Stadium, New Delhi May 20

Sunday Kings XI Punjab 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT MA Chidambaram

Stadium, Chennai

