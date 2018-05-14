IPL 2018: CSK reach IPL Playoffs for record ninth time

Chennai Super Kings have qualified for the IPL playoffs in each season. (Source: PTI) Chennai Super Kings have qualified for the IPL playoffs in each season. (Source: PTI)

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8-wickets in Pune in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. An unbeaten hundred from Ambati Rayudu proved the difference between the two table-topping teams. He also received support from Shane Watson at the top of the order to put the game beyond SRH’s reach. Later, Rayudu and MS Dhoni got the job done to chase down the 180-run target. In the evening, Mumbai Indians lost to Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium which meant CSK would finish in the top-four irrespective of results in the remaining games.

The outcome means CSK would compete in the playoffs for yet another season. Chennai Super Kings are the only team to have played the playoffs in each season that they’ve competed in the Indian Premier League. Nine seasons played and nine forays into the knockout stages. In two of those, CSK have gone on to win the title (2010 and 2011) while finishing runner up in four seasons (2008, 2012, 2013, 2015). Only twice have CSK been unable to go beyond the qualifiers (2009 and 2014) which is a strong testament of their capabilities in crunch situations. Most recently, MS Dhoni-led CSK were suspended for two seasons (2016 and 2017) in 2015 for owners’ involvement in betting scandal.

CSK record by season:

2008 – Runners up (lost to Rajasthan Royals)

2009 – Semifinalists (lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore)

2010 – CHAMPIONS (beat Mumbai Indians)

2011 – CHAMPIONS (beat Royal Challengers Bangalore)

2012 – Runners up (lost Kolkata Knight Riders)

2013 – Runners up (lost to Mumbai Indians)

2014 – Semifinalists (lost to Kings XI Punjab)

2015 – Runners up (lost to Mumbai Indians)

2016 – Suspended

2017 – Suspended

