IPL 2018: CSK dominate on the field and on Twitter

Chennai Super Kings clinched a third IPL title this year. (Source: BCCI) Chennai Super Kings clinched a third IPL title this year. (Source: BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings came out on top in the Twitter battle that was fought out parallel to the 2018 season of the Indian Premier League. The league said in a release that Chennai Super Kings were the most mentioned side this season and the team’s emoji was also the most used one. The release stated that the CSK emoji was ahead of second-best Delhi Daredevils by 175 percent.

The release further stated that this season’s IPL final was the most talked about on Twitter. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were making their comebacks this season after a two-year absence from the league. CSK went on to take their place at the top of the pile, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final by eight wickets and winning a third IPL title. They had to move out of their traditional home in Chennai due to security concerns but even in Pune, where they played their home matches, each match was a sell-out.

Chennai Super Kings finished second on the league table after the group stage and went on to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. They were put to chase a target of 179 and found themselves floundering at 16/1 after four overs. But then Shane Watson came to his own and slammed a 57-ball 117 to lead CSK to their third title.

