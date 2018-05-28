IPL 2018: Credit to the way CSK handled moments of pressure, says Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson praised Shane Watson for responding to pressure beautifully. (Source: IPL) Kane Williamson praised Shane Watson for responding to pressure beautifully. (Source: IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson praised Shane Watson for responding to pressure beautifully to hand Chennai Super Kings their third Indian Premier League title on Sunday. Watson single-handedly guided MS Dhoni-led CSK to IPL title by eight wickets with his unbeaten knock of 117.

“That is the nature of that – sometimes you do have to applaud very good cricket and that was CSK in terms of their batting today,” Williamson said. “It was outstanding, they didn’t give us opportunities, they hit it over the fence rather than to our man. Look, it is such a fine line, I know out there on the park it’s an eight-wicket win but we all saw that there were moments of pressure where the game can change very quickly, and if you’re able to pounce on those then that’s when you take your opportunity. And today, you do credit the way CSK handled those moments of pressure and carried on with their batting performance.”

“At the halfway stage on the surface, we thought we had a very competitive total,” Williamson said. “It wasn’t perhaps your usual surface at the Wankhede and it held a little bit and was responsive to the slower ball. So we thought that 180-mark was a really good target and you saw that from our first overs, it wasn’t very easy to get away. I think from that point onwards, that innings of Shane Watson… anyone who turns out with an innings of 100-plus in the final, it was obviously a significant effort and great contribution to their side and very difficult to stop, so a fantastic knock.

Praising Watson, the SRH skipper said, “I’d rather look at the likes of Watson in terms of his innings. He did put us under pressure. You come into a final and that is one of the things you do need to deal with the best you can – pressure. Everybody’s feeling it a little bit and he responded to it beautifully and put us under more pressure. Once again, the way we started with the ball was outstanding, gave us an opportunity. There was a balancing point there which they ran away with.”

