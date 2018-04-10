IPL 2018: Continuing with formula of aggressive batting since South Africa and Sri Lanka series, says Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan scored 77 in 57 balls. (Source: IPL) Shikhar Dhawan scored 77 in 57 balls. (Source: IPL)

In what can be best described as a one-sided affair, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thumped the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets to open their account in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League. It was a thoroughly professional performance by the Hyderabad franchise in front of their home crowd as they dominated the match from start to finish. Put into bat first, the Royals could only muster 125 runs. Apart from Sanju Samson, none of the other batsmen could manage to make a significant contribution to the scoreboard. Under the leadership of Kane Williamson, the bowlers chipped in with valuable contributions. Later, a fine fifty by opener Shikhar Dhawan helped the Sunrisers romp home with 26 balls to spare.

Dhawan, who brought up his 29th IPL fifty on Monday expressed satisfaction over his knock of 77 (57 balls) and said that since the South Africa series he has been looking to spend more time at the crease and play an attacking form of cricket.

“I enjoy playing long innings. It benefits the team, it benefits me. Trying to stretch the good form as long as possible and score big runs for as long as I can. I’ve been playing more aggressively since South Africa series and the Sri Lanka series, and not just in this IPL. So I’m just continuing with that formula, and I’m happy with it. We have a very balanced team, which is the strength of our side, and that is the key. We have started the tournament on a good note, and hopefully that’ll help us and give us the momentum for the rest of the tournament,” Dhawan said at the post-match presentation.

Complementing his innings, Williamson said, “I had the best seat in the house, he hit it really well. The intent was great from ball one. Saha also showed intent from the start. Hopefully, we can keep it up in the coming games as well.” Along with Dhawan, Williamson played a handy knock of 36. Captaining the side in place of David Warner, Williamson led the team from the front and was outstanding in the field.

