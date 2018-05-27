IPL 2018 Closing Ceremony Live: Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon to dazzle Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2018 Closing Ceremony Live: While Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad players will wait it out for the toss and first ball to be bowled in the much-anticipated IPL Final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the fans will get a chance to be enteratined an hour and half before the toss on Sunday. Bollywood, once again, will be in charge of leading the pre-cricket entertainment – just as it has over the past ten seasons. Confirmed to dazzle the audience will be Race 3 actress and former Ms Sri Lanka, Jacqueline Fernandez along with Bareilly Ki Barfi, Heropanti, Raabta and Dilwale actress Kriti Sanon. They will be joined by Katrina Kaif before MS Dhoni and Kane Williamson walk down for the all-important toss. (IPL 2018 Final Live)
IPL 2018 Closing Ceremony Live from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
Ranbir Kapoor will host the show while actors Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol (from Race 3) and Veere Di Wedding actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania will be seen in performance
Jacqueline Fernandez had been part of the opening ceremony where she danced to her hit numbers, Tan Tana Tan and Unchi Hai Building from her film Judwaa 2. Now, she is expected to groove to numbers from her upcoming film Race 3.
Kriti shared a video of herself with the caption, “#IPLRehearsals ” Kriti had performed last season during the opening ceremony as well. She will be grooving to popular tracks from her films such as Heropanti, Raabta, Dilwale and Bareilly Ki Barfi.
Varun Dhawan shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “#IPL 2k18 has been thrilling. Wishing both the team and it’s fans best of luck today. May cricket win.”
The day is final(ly) here! The IPL Final is the most sought after games in the calendar since the start of the tournament ten years ago. With the 11th season, nothing much has changed - CSK are in the final to keep things normal. SRH will be looking to take down the behemoth at Wankhede Stadium. But before that, it will be focus on Bollywood stars to dazzle the audience in Mumbai with Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon expected to perform.