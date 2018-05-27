IPL 2018 Closing Ceremony Live: Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon to dazzle Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2018 Closing Ceremony Live: Varun Dhawan is expected to perform at the closing ceremony in Mumbai. (Source: Instagram) IPL 2018 Closing Ceremony Live: Varun Dhawan is expected to perform at the closing ceremony in Mumbai. (Source: Instagram)

IPL 2018 Closing Ceremony Live: While Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad players will wait it out for the toss and first ball to be bowled in the much-anticipated IPL Final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the fans will get a chance to be enteratined an hour and half before the toss on Sunday. Bollywood, once again, will be in charge of leading the pre-cricket entertainment – just as it has over the past ten seasons. Confirmed to dazzle the audience will be Race 3 actress and former Ms Sri Lanka, Jacqueline Fernandez along with Bareilly Ki Barfi, Heropanti, Raabta and Dilwale actress Kriti Sanon. They will be joined by Katrina Kaif before MS Dhoni and Kane Williamson walk down for the all-important toss. (IPL 2018 Final Live)