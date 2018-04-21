IPL 2018: Chris Lynn returns to form with a dazzling half-century against KXIP

Chris Lynn’s knock of 74 featured six boundaries and four towering sixes. (Source: IPL) Chris Lynn’s knock of 74 featured six boundaries and four towering sixes. (Source: IPL)

Chris Lynn slammed his 4th Indian Premier League (IPL) half-century against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. Battling hot and humid conditions at the Eden Gardens, the Australian opener batted fluently to bring up his first fifty of the tournament After a string of low scores- 5, 22, 49, 31 and 0, Lynn needed such a knock to return to form and it could not have come at a better time. Courtesy of his 74 off 41 balls, Kolkata Knight Riders reached a formidable total of 191/7 in their stipulated 20 overs. Opening the batting for KKR, Lynn took some time to get settled but once he got his eye in, he started middling the ball. His knock of 74 featured six boundaries and four towering sixes including one which went for a distance of 103 m – the second longest of IPL 2018.

Whenever the ball was pitched in his zone, Lynn showed no second thoughts and attacked the deliveries. Another aspect of his inning was the running between the wickets. Despite, the sultry weather, he consistently knocked the ball into the gaps and kept rotating the strike.

Lynn was finally dismissed by Andrew Tye as he attempted to go for another big hit in the 16th over but was caught behind by KL Rahul. Tye, who emerged as KXIP’s best bowler in the innings with figures of 2/30, complimented his fellow Australian and said, “Lynn’s an unbelievable player. You miss your mark and he’s going to hit you.”

