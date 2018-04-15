IPL 2018: Chris Gayle slams 22-ball 50 for KXIP on debut, Twitterati applauds ‘universal boss’

Chris Gayle scored 63 in just 33 balls. (Source: IPL) Chris Gayle scored 63 in just 33 balls. (Source: IPL)

Chris Gayle announced his arrival in IPL 2018 with a swashbuckling 22-ball 50 for Kings XI Punjab against Chennai Super Kings in Mohali on Sunday. The hard-hitting Jamaican, who played seven seasons for RCB, made his debut for the Punjab franchise after he was brought in for Marcus Stoinis. He hammered a fiery 63 in just 33 balls and his merciless assault powered KXIP to 75/0 in the powerplay. Before perishing in the 11th over for 63, Gayle had slammed 7 fours and four sixes.

38-year-old Gayle began his innings quietly as he looked calm and composed in the middle. However, once he got his eye in after facing 10 balls, Gayle took no time to launch his attack. He was particularly lethal against young Deepak Chahar, against whom he milked 22 runs in one over – courtesy of two fours and two huge maximums. Along with KL Rahul, he forged a 96-run opening partnership which put KXIP in the drivers sear. Such was the impact of his knock that Twitterati left no time to take over the internet as they simply could not stop gushing over his knock.

It doesn’t matter how many he scores. Always a buzz when @henrygayle is on the park — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 15 April 2018

Mohali me jaldi aa gayi Diwali.

Gayle letting the people sitting at the auction know , he is the Universe Boss. Pure entertainment #KXIPvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 15 April 2018

Meanwhile, courtesy of Gayle’s powerful innings at the top of the order KXIP finished with 197/7 on the board.

