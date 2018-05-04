IPL 2018: Chris Gayle is the most destructive T20 opener in the world, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have opened the innings for Kings XI Punjab. (Source: IPL) KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have opened the innings for Kings XI Punjab. (Source: IPL)

Ahead of Kings XI Punjab’s fixture against Mumbai Indians, the wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, who has been opening for the side this season, hailed his partner Chris Gayle and said the West Indies cricketer takes the pressure of him. Speaking to news agency PTI, the Karnataka batsman said that he enjoys batting along with Chris Gayle as he gets to learn a lot from him. “Chris Gayle is the most destructive T20 opener in the world. It is a privilege to open the batting with him and it makes my life so much easier,” Rahul said.

The 26-year old further added that with Gayle exploiting bowlers from one end, he gets time to build his innings. “When the opposition bowling is focusing on him, that takes a little bit pressure out of me. I can just take my time and I can enjoy my cricket,” the right-handed batsman, said. Rahul further went on to add that he and Gayle share a good understanding, both having played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous season.

“We have played together for a few years now at RCB and now we are together. We enjoy each other’s company. A great human being. So much fun to be around. A complete entertainer,” Rahul said. “It is good to be playing with him. We understand each other’s game really well. It is about just going and enjoying my cricket. That is what I learnt from Chris. He is always playing the game with a big smile on his face. And he enjoys entertaining the crowd even when under pressure. I think when the opposition is up against him they are always under pressure,” he added.

The opening batsman further went on to praise KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and said that the off-spinner has been motivating the youngsters since the beginning of the tournament. “It has been brilliant so far. He (Ashwin) has been very proactive since the time the IPL has started and the camps begun. He has been very proactive. He is interacting with the boys and. He is really focused on helping the team and helping the youngsters out. Five wins in seven games and a lot of credit goes to him,” he said.

He further praised KXIP mentor Virender Sehwag, and said that the players get to learn a lot from the former Indian opening batsman. “He (Sehwag) has been really supportive and helpful with the Indian players, especially youngsters. Lot of people, even the foreign players look up to him. And, having seen him bat for the country and making so many records, they obviously want to learn from him,” Rahul said.

KL Rahul has scored 268 runs at a strike rate of 170.70 in 7 games so far in this tournament. Kings XI Punjab are currently in the 4th place in the IPL table with 10 points in 7 games.

