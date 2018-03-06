Became a different player under MS Dhoni, his presence gives me confidence, says Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni will play for CSK in the upcoming season of IPL. (File) Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni will play for CSK in the upcoming season of IPL. (File)

With the 11th season of Indian Premier League set to begin in April, Chennai Super Kings newly bought allrounder Kedar Jadhav said that he looks forward to learning more from Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Speaking in an interview to CSK website, the 32-year old said, “Over the last decade CSK have been one of the top teams in the IPL. So, being a part of this team I am sure I will give my best in every game and also learn more from Dhoni bhai on how to read a situation and adapt quickly.”

CSK, who are returning to IPL after a hiatus of two years following spot-fixing investigations back in 2015, retained the former captain MS Dhoni, who took the franchise to two trophies. The side also retained allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina, and later bought Jadhav for Rs 7.8 crore at the auction.

Speaking about Dhoni, the Maharashtra cricketer said that he became a different player under the guidance of Dhoni. “I firmly believe that I became a different player after Dhoni bhai asked me to bowl in international cricket. I hadn’t even dreamt until then that I could bowl and pick wickets for India,” he said.

Jadhav, who has played 40 ODIs in which he has scored 798 runs at an average of 39.9 and has taken 16 wickets, has not yet been used for his bowling skills in IPL. He has played 64 matches in the tournament in which he has scored 893 runs at an average of 23.5 and a strike rate of 134.89.

The allrounder said that Dhoni allows players a chance to express themselves on the field. “So, again playing under him (MS Dhoni) for CSK I am sure I will express myself in ways that I have never done before as his presence gives me immense confidence. He allows a player to express himself and supports a player in every possible way. He knows how to get the best out of every player, that’s his biggest quality,” he said.

The Indian Premier League 2018 will kick off from April 7 with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener.

