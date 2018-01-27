IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings complete squad

Chennai Super Kings brought back MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. Chennai Super Kings brought back MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

Returning to Indian Premier League after a span of two years, it was evident Chennai Super Kings will call back Mahendra Singh Dhoni back to the squad. The former Indian captain, who had won two IPL titles for the side played for Rising Pune Supergiant in the previous edition, was the first player who was retained by CSK, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and allrounder Dwayne Bravo were not retained by the side and with the franchise retaining three capped Indian players, they can no longer use a Right-to-Match card to bring back Ashwin. It will be interesting to see whether the side will be willing to spend money to bring Ashwin back to the squad.

Chennai Super Kings full squad

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Retained)

Ravindra Jadeja (Retained)

Suresh Raina (Retained)

Sam Billings – Rs 1 crore

Murali Vijay – Rs 2 crore

Faf du Plessis – Rs 1.6 crore

Harbhajan Singh – Rs 2 crore

Dwayne Bravo – Rs 6.4 crore (Retained via RTM)

Shane Watson – Rs 4 crore

Kedar Jadhav – Rs 7.8 crore

Ambati Rayadu – Rs 2.2 crore

Imran Tahir – Rs 1 crore

Karn Sharma – Rs 5 crore

Shardul Thakur – Rs 2.6 crore

Jagadeesan Narayan – Rs 20 lakh

Mitchell Santner – Rs 50 lakh

Deepak Chahar – Rs 80 lakh

Asif K M – Rs 40 lakh

Lungi Ngidi – Rs 50 lakh

Dhruv Shorey – Rs 20 lakh

Mark Wood – Rs 1.5 crore

Khsitiz Sharma – Rs 20 Lakh

Monu Singh – Rs 20 Lakh

Chaitanya Bishnoi – Rs 20 Lakh

