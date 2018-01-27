IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings complete squad

Returning to Indian Premier League after a span of two years, it was evident Chennai Super Kings will call back Mahendra Singh Dhoni back to the squad. The former Indian captain, who had won two IPL titles for the side played for Rising Pune Supergiant in the previous edition, was the first player who was retained by CSK, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and allrounder Dwayne Bravo were not retained by the side and with the franchise retaining three capped Indian players, they can no longer use a Right-to-Match card to bring back Ashwin. It will be interesting to see whether the side will be willing to spend money to bring Ashwin back to the squad.
Chennai Super Kings full squad
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Retained)
Ravindra Jadeja (Retained)
Suresh Raina (Retained)
Sam Billings – Rs 1 crore
Murali Vijay – Rs 2 crore
Faf du Plessis – Rs 1.6 crore
Harbhajan Singh – Rs 2 crore
Dwayne Bravo – Rs 6.4 crore (Retained via RTM)
Shane Watson – Rs 4 crore
Kedar Jadhav – Rs 7.8 crore
Ambati Rayadu – Rs 2.2 crore
Imran Tahir – Rs 1 crore
Karn Sharma – Rs 5 crore
Shardul Thakur – Rs 2.6 crore
Jagadeesan Narayan – Rs 20 lakh
Mitchell Santner – Rs 50 lakh
Deepak Chahar – Rs 80 lakh
Asif K M – Rs 40 lakh
Lungi Ngidi – Rs 50 lakh
Dhruv Shorey – Rs 20 lakh
Mark Wood – Rs 1.5 crore
Khsitiz Sharma – Rs 20 Lakh
Monu Singh – Rs 20 Lakh
Chaitanya Bishnoi – Rs 20 Lakh
