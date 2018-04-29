IPL 2018: Ben Stokes shows true sportsmanship against SRH, watch video

Ben Stokes attempted to take a tough catch while fielding at long-on. (Source: IPL) Ben Stokes attempted to take a tough catch while fielding at long-on. (Source: IPL)

Cricket has always been a gentleman’s game and Rajasthan Royals’ allrounder Ben Stokes gave a perfect example of the same after showing great sportsmanship spirit to alert the umpire that he did not take a contentious catch. The incident occurred in the 9th over the match when a well set Alex Hales took on RR debutant Ish Sodhi and tried to hoick him over the long on boundary. However, Hales failed to time the shot properly and it seemed that the ball landed straight into a diving Stokes’ hands. However, the Englishman immediately got up and signaled to the umpire that the catch was not taken, embodying the true spirit of the game.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals had a perfect day on the field on a hot sunny afternoon in Jaipur after restricting SRH to 151/7 in 20 overs. This was after Sunrisers got off a good start but failed to capitalize on the set platform in the latter half of their innings. Hales and Williamson were threatening to take the score past the 180-run mark but some brilliant bowling in the death overs pegged back the Orange Army.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who delivered a good performance on his debut, said, “The wicket is a little bit low. We thought it would be slow in the first innings and get better as the game goes on. 150 is a bit under-par, but it would be difficult for us to chase. And that’s what it looks like is happening. At 38-degrees, this is surely one of the hottest places I have played cricket in. It is always nice to get him (Williamson) out at that stage, he was hitting the ball cleanly and could have made us pay in the latter stages of the innings.”

